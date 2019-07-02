It only takes a few great celebrity outfits to start a trend, and more than a handful of my faves have been taking neons for spin this season — lime green more so than any other shade. TBH, I didn't think the blinding hue would ever be suited for looks beyond the occasional EDM concert fit or Miami pool party swimsuit, but in 2019, celebs are wearing lime green like it's a neutral, and I'm surprisingly here for it. That said, incorporating the color into my own closet wasn't exactly easy, so if you've found yourself stuck in a similar color rut, read on for some of the very best lime green clothes and accessories on the market RN. Whether you've ready to dive in headfirst and slip on a satin lime green dress for date night, or need to start smaller with some colorful sunnies or jewelry, I guarantee there's something on this list that will make you say "Hmm, yeah, I could probably wear that." And then, "Honestly, I really want to wear that." Lime green has that effect on people.

Before I delve into what you can wear, let's talk about what others have worn. I didn't even realize the lime green trend was in full swing until I noticed two massive celebs, Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian West, donning the same lime green dress on Instagram just a few days apart. What a coincidence!

Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, posted this shot of Kim looking incredible...

...And not long after, this shot of Harlow looking straight fire made me do a double-take:

I was instantly reminded that Cardi B was also a fan of the bright shade...

...And that Kylie Jenner has been rocking it on the 'Gram for ages!

For Dressy Nights Out

Maybe lime green doesn't suit your day job's dress code — that's okay! We aren't all celebrities with daily appearances to make, and you can always save the shade for a night out instead, Personally, my style is always a little ~bolder~ at night, and the J.O.A. Midi Slipdress ($54, nordstrom.com) couldn't be more gorgeous. The vibrant lime green is amped up even futher by the luxe satin and sultry bias-cut. This baby screams date night, girls' night out, and every night in between.

J.O.A. Midi Slipdress $54 | Nordstrom Buy Now

In the same vein, the Plus Neon Lime Tie Waist Shirt Dress ($45, prettylittlething.us) is not to be ignored. A more covered-up fit will balance out the bold hue, and this look would be as good at the club as it would be for a happy hour with your coworkers. Nothing beats a dress I can wear literally anywhere, you know?

Plus Neon Lime Tie Waist Shirt Dress $45 | Pretty Little Thing Buy Now

More of a LBD gal? Play up the lime green with your footwear! The Simmi London Gemini Green Patent Lace Up Clear Heels ($28, originally $49, simmi.com) will make everyone else green with envy in regards to your shoe game. See what I did there?

Gemini Green Patent Lace Up Clear Heels $49 $28 | Simmi London Buy Now

Last of the night-out looks is a jumpsuit, because every girl needs at least one, and I definitely need the Liquorish One Shoulder Culotte Jumpsuit ($87, asos.com) as my one. I rarely see lime green incorporated into floral patterns, and it's safe to say you'd stand out at any party in this fit.

Liquorish One Shoulder Culotte Jumpsuit $87 | ASOS Buy Now

For Everyday Looks

Want to give neons a spin on a daily basis? There are a few key lime green pieces to rely on! Jazz up your basic tee and jeans by throwing on the On Crop Of The Game Utility Jacket ($28, originally $70, nastygal.com). Instantly, your outfit becomes a convo-starter. Love that!

On Crop Of The Game Utility Jacket $70 $22 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

Another low-key way to rock this hue is via a good ol' crop top. Wear it with jeans, a skirt, some high-waisted shorts, you name it! The AE Square Neck Cropped Tank Top ($16, originally $20, ae.com) combines a super trendy neckline with a casual knit material, so you can wear this top on the daily without your friends asking you ~what time the rave is later~. Eye roll. Good one, Becky.

AE Square Neck Cropped Tank Top $20 $16 | American Eagle Buy Now

Accessories are an easy way to wear lime green during the day, too. A simple outfit gets a major style upgrade when paired with a statement piece like the Animal Print Mini City Bag ($30, zara.com), and a poolside fit looks way more chic when you're wearing the Le Specs x Adam Selman The Last Sunglasses ($119, shopbop.com) with your swimsuit.

Animal Print Mini City Bag $30 | Zara Buy Now

Le Specs x Adam Selman The Last Sunglasses $119 | ShopBop Buy Now

If you're still loving hard on 2019's headband trend, opt for the Jaded London Neon Green Satin Headband ($11, jadedldn.com) to finish off your look with something bright. For an even more subtle, but very sparkly take on the trend, wear the Pastel Colored Band in Apple Green ($98, adinasjewels.com) around your finger. Adina's Jewels actually carry a ton of colorful jewelry that feels elevated and sophisticated, not cheap or cheesy, so take a scroll through their site and pick your (Possibly lime green!) poison.

Neon Green Satin Headband $11 | Jaded London Buy Now

Pastel Colored Band in Apple Green $98 | Adina's Jewels Buy Now

For Activewear Inspo

We're really out here wearing lime green for any and all occasions! Personally, a little pop of color in my workout wardrobe actually motivates me to give the gym my all, and the Active Biker Shorts ($15, forever21.com) would be just as cute for a SoulCycle class as they would be to throw on while running errands.

Active Biker Shorts $15 | Forever 21 Buy Now

For a lime green moment you can wear to every single class, the APL Techloom Bliss Sneaker in Neon Green/White/Speckle ($200, apl.com) are a must. I love the neon rainbow speckly on the bottom of these otherwise all-green kicks, and the slip-on design makes these stand out in a room full of classic trainers.