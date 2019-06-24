The Best July 4 Beauty Sales To Shop For New Makeup, Skincare, & Haircare

I know I just bought about a hundred rainbow palettes in honor of Pride Month, but you best believe I'll still be shopping all the Fourth of July beauty sales as soon as they begin. I just can't help myself! I'm a sucker for skincare and makeup all year round, so when the goods go on sale, I can't resist a splurge or two. Luckily, some major beauty brands are doing it big this year, and everyone from Drybar to Benefit is serving up an irresistable sale. Read on for all the deets on which deals are worth taking advantage of, and what products are worth your Fourth of July coin.

Elemis

Elemis is one of my favorite skincare brands, and they're having a pretty long sale to celebrate the Fourth — however, the sale itself ends on the Fourth, so you'll want to start shopping ASAP. From June 24 through July 4, shoppers on the Elemis website can get 20% off their orders, plus a bomb gift with purchase valued at $119, all for spending $100. To access the deal, simply enter code "FOURTH19" at checkout, but when shopping, keep in mind that products in the brand's Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Range as well as the Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer won't count towards your $100 spending total. The free gift will include a full-size Absolute Eye Serum ($50, elemis.com), as well as travel-size versions of the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and the Frangipani Monoi Body Oil, all packaged in a cute navy bag. Discounts and freebies? Great deal alert.

Absolute Eye Serum $50 | Elemis Buy Now

Benefit

I recently rediscovered my love for all things Benefit, so I'm more than excited to hear about their current sale. Right now through July 6, shoppers on the Benefit site can snag three mini bronzer, highlighter, and brow products with any purchase totalling $70 or more, using the code "SOLSTICE" at checkout. I've always loved their concealers, so I'll be buying the Boi-ing Brightening Full Coverage Color-Correcting Concealer ($22, benefit.com) to help myself reach that $70 total.

Boi-ing Brightening Full Coverage Color-Correcting Concealer $22 | Benefit Buy Now

Dr. Hauschka

Fans of organic and natural beauty need to know about Dr. Hauschka, and if you're not familiar, you can use their Fourth of July sale to get well-aquainted with the line. Score! From July 1 through July 3, shoppers to their online site will be able to shop their entire complexion category for 40% off. Personally, I'm dying to try their Translucent Bronzing Tint ($45, dr.hauschka.com), which can be mixed with the moisturizer of your choice for a bronzy boost that gives your skin a nice, summertime glow.

Translucent Bronzing Tint $45 | Dr. Hauschka Buy Now

Drybar

While I'm not much of a blowout gal, I do use a lot of Drybar's products, so when I heard they'd be having an online sale, I was beyond thrilled. I'm rarely at the actual salons to browse their styling line, so this is a great opportunity to scoop up some faves! From June 28 through July 5, shoppers to the Drybar site have access to 20% off of products, tools, and kits, excluding online bundles and gift cards. And FYI, if you are a regular Drybar blowout booker, the sale will apply to products purchased in-salon, too. My friends all rave about the Triple Sec 3-In-1 Finishing Spray ($26, drybar.com), so it's definitely at the top of my Must Try List.

Triple Sec 3-In-1 Finishing Spray $26 | Drybar Buy Now

TEMPTU

If you've always been intrigued by airbrush makeup, TEMPTU's Fourth of July sale will have you downright thrilled — it's their biggest sale ever, so get ready. From June 25 through July 4, they'll be offering online shoppers 25% off of everything sitewide. If you're an airbrush newbie, start with the basics, aka the TEMPTU Air Perfect Canvas Starter Kit ($195, temptu.com), a $233 value that includes your very own cordless airbrush tool and your shade of Perfect Canvas Airpod Foundation. Seriously, this is so cool.

Air Perfect Canvas Starter Kit $195 | TEMPTU Buy Now

Ethique

Let's be honest, shopping on Amazon is always ideal, so a sale is just icing on the cake, right? That's why I'm so thrilled that Ethique, a plastic-free beauty brand devoted to creating zero waste, will be offering Amazon shoppers up to 30% off their beauty bars throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Never tried bar shampoos and conditioners? This seems like a good time to give them a go! My fave is the Damage Control Solid Shampoo Bar ($16, amazon.com), made with lightweight but nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, coconut cream, cocoa butter, and peppermint.

Ethique Damage Control Solid Shampoo Bar $16 | Amazon Buy Now

Eterno Skincare

Still want more skincare? A girl after my own heart. You're in luck, because Eterno Skincare will be offering 30% off their online site from July 1 through July 7. Yes, please! That mean's you can snag the brand's The Eterno LED Device ($300 eternoskincare.com) at a major discount — it claims to be a real game-changer for fine lines, scarring, and sun spots, so if you're on a mission to rid your complexion of any of the above, set an alarm for the second this sale starts.

The Eterno LED Device $299 | Eterno Skincare Buy Now

bareMinerals

If you're a mineral makeup stan, then you'll be thrilled to know that bareMinerals is participating in the summertime sale madness, too. From now through July 4, shoppers on their website will get free shipping on all bronzers and highlighters, so amping up your glow has never been easier. Plus, when you spend $75, you'll receive $15 off your order, as well as $20 off of orders over $100. It feels only appropriate that I snag the Endless Summer Powder Bronzer ($29, bareminerals.com), given that I want summer (And summer sales!) to never end.