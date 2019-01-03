I could lie to you and say that my nighttime routine includes a luxurious soak in the bath, a solid hour of intellectually stimulating reading, and plenty of time to meditate on my day. Honestly, though, more often than not, there's more time spent browsing YouTube and snacking on popcorn than checking off things on my to-do list. In other words, I am a huge procrastinator. If you can relate, I rounded up the best journals for procrastinators help take some of the stress out of reaching your goals, now that the new year has officially arrived.

For me, Jan. 1 means a renewed determination to actually fill a new journal. But that passion usually peters after about two weeks, when I start pushing off my journaling time later and later in the day, and then eventually just give it up altogether. If you're also someone who tends to procrastinate, but you really want to benefit from some of the amazing mental health benefits of journaling, starting off with one of these guided journals might be a great way to get into the routine.

Choose one filled with beautiful art to inspire your creativity, or even one that's packed with plenty of sassy quotes to keep you laughing. Who knows — you might find yourself looking forward to your journaling time every day.

For the time-strapped The 5 Second Journal $27 Amazon Although I think the "five second" claim isn't meant to be taken literally, this journal definitely keeps things short and sweet, which is perfect for anyone who has a habit of delaying journaling time until the very end of the night. Guided sections cut down on even more time, and you can even gauge your emotional state using a graph reminiscent of a gas meter instead of having to write out exactly what you're feeling on a given day.

If you don't know where to start Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration $10 If you're having a hard time knowing where to start, take a cue from this journal's title and simply "start where you are." Personally, when it comes to journaling, if I'm not sure what to write about, or even what to write about first, it can be easy to get distracted and move on to another activity instead. But direct, written cues in this journal, like "close your eyes" or "take 10 deep breaths," can help you stay committed.

For the visual learner 52 Lists for Happiness $12 Amazon I tend to procrastinate the most when I'm overwhelmed with things to do, and one thing I've discovered that really helps me is to make a list of everything I need to accomplish. Just seeing each task on a piece of paper usually makes things more tangible and, somehow, more doable. This guided journal prompts you to make 52 lists, all of which are meant to inspire positivity, balance, and joy.

If you're a habitual doodler Bullet It! $10 Amazon If you're always scribbling little drawings on the edges of boring papers, this guided bullet journal provides plenty of space to express your creativity — in an organized fashion. Join together your procrastination habit with a little healthy self-evaluation, and you'll be sure to get more done, plus have some fun in the process.

For anyone who wants to get to know themselves more Made Out of Stars: A Journal for Self-Realization $10 Amazon In order to stop procrastinating in your day-to-day life, you have to first realize that you are, in fact, a procrastinator. This isn't a bad thing, BTW! It's just who you are, girl. And thankfully, Made Out of Stars includes writing prompts and inspirational quotations to help you understand yourself better, so you can use your strengths to enrich your life.

For the occasional journaler The One-Minute Gratitude Journal $6 Amazon This journal allows you to actually use those few minutes of morning procrastination that you might normally dedicate to your Twitter feed (hey, me too). It's perfect for anyone who wants the flexibility of not having to journal every single day, because you get to write in each date instead of having it already assigned for you.