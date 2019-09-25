The Best Highlighters on Walmart.com For Glowing Skin Year-Round

If you're looking for a way to keep your glow on-point no matter the season, it's time to venture beyond your favorite bronzer and veer into highlighter territory. Just a swipe of this miracle product reflects light, doing all the heavy lifting for you, and with the right placement (cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow) it can also add definition and symmetry.

From creamy metallic pencils to luminous powders and ultra-hydrating liquids, there are so many different formulations to experiment with. There’s something for everyone (and for every skin type and budget, for that matter), which is why we're sharing our favorite highlighters to add to your cart on Walmart.com, stat. Whether your current budget accommodates prestige products or is more in line with drugstore labels, your strobing technique won’t be affected in the least.

Below, we break down our must-have highlighters on Walmart.com and all the reasons why we’re obsessed with them.

Creamy Goodness

Love-It Liquids

Perfect Powders

