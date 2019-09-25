The Best Highlighters on Walmart.com For Glowing Skin Year-Round

If you're looking for a way to keep your glow on-point no matter the season, it's time to venture beyond your favorite bronzer and veer into highlighter territory. Just a swipe of this miracle product reflects light, doing all the heavy lifting for you, and with the right placement (cheekbones, bridge of the nose, cupid's bow) it can also add definition and symmetry.
From creamy metallic pencils to luminous powders and ultra-hydrating liquids, there are so many different formulations to experiment with. There’s something for everyone (and for every skin type and budget, for that matter), which is why we're sharing our favorite highlighters to add to your cart on Walmart.com, stat. Whether your current budget accommodates prestige products or is more in line with drugstore labels, your strobing technique won’t be affected in the least.
Below, we break down our must-have highlighters on Walmart.com and all the reasons why we’re obsessed with them.
Creamy Goodness
A creamy stick formulation makes application on-the-go a total cinch. This pink shade is especially gorgeous around the eyebrow bone for a subtle pop.
Rich Amazonian butters are the reason this highlighter literally melts into the complexion. Bonus points for the added anti-aging peptides that keep skin looking super fresh.
More daring types should opt for a 2-in-1 highlighter and contour pen. We suggest this must-have from K-Beauty cult-fave Etude House.
Reach for a pearly formulation from Becca’s collab with celebrity makeup artist, Jaclyn Hill, who applies it to cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and then the cupid’s bow to fake a fuller pout.
Love-It Liquids
Just four drops of this weightless, liquid product imparts skin with a glow you won’t stop talking about. Forget the spray tan and apply a few drops to shoulders and legs, blending with your kabuki brush for a pixel-perfect finish.
A strobing liquid gives even pale skin a subtle, natural-looking glow. This stuff is strong, so start with a small amount and finish with a setting powder for a glow that lasts all day long.
Cover Fx’s highlighter drops are like liquid metal. Use the unique dropper to apply a few dabs to cheekbones, and with the help of a beauty blender you’ll reach the ultimate shimmer.
Add a few drops of this lotion to your fave foundation for dewiness done just right. Play around until you find the sheen that best complements your tone.
Perfect Powders
First, kudos to the name! This oh-so-smooth highlighter is called a “gelato” due to its swirled appearance that leaves skin with a healthy tint.
This drugstore-favorite highlighter made a comeback because it was so beloved by fans. If you’re going for a natural sun-kissed look, then this should be your daily jam.
This pearl-infused formula relies on the power of vitamin E, jojoba, sunflower, apricot, and grape. Pro tip: scratching off the top layer of a baked product like this ensures the color doesn’t appear dull on skin.
No tacky metallics here: a microfine shimmer adds a dusting of elegance all over your body. The powder is baked on a terra cotta disc for 24 hours before it reaches bronzed perfection.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.