Coming from a girl who lives in New York City, I can vouch that sometimes a trip to the “great outdoors” for a whole week really doesn’t sound super enticing. Whether it’s the nightly encounters of bugs, creatures, and critters, or the general lack of running water, planning a camping trip can often test your ability to brave the elements. However, in the last few years, glamorous locations around the world have created chic, tented sites with all of the modern amenities you want and need on vacation. This perfect balance of mother nature mixed with the comfort of home creates an escape that is truly grounding. This is why you need to check out this list of the best glamping hotspots to reconnect with nature.

The ways in which you go rustic can vary from person to person, depending on preference. You could stargaze, fly fish, and glamp-out in a tented spa in British Columbia, or you could light a fire over the sand dunes in a glamorous tented abode in the middle of the Sahara desert. No matter what your style and destination preferences are, there is a rustic-chic option for everyone. Also, with everything in our daily lives revolving around technology, it is beyond refreshing to lose service and enjoy the beauty of the world around you.

1 Eastwind Hotel & Bar, Catskills, NY Photo Courtesy of Eastwind Hotel Fresh on the scene in the Catskills is this upscale, outdoorsy hotel that just opened its doors on June 1, 2018. According to a press release, the property used to be a bunk house for outdoor enthusiasts, fly fishers, and hunters, and dates all the way back to the 1920s. The reason this property is on this list, however, is because of their absolutely adorable wooden Lushna Cabins that really make you feel like you’re in the middle of the woods, when in reality, there’s a well-stocked bar, hot tub, and sauna just steps away. This is the perfect getaway for those who are still warming up to the great outdoors, as there are plenty of amenities nearby to really relax and unplug. Eastwind offers a halfway point between a hotel and camping, which means you really can’t go wrong.

2 Under Canvas, Mount Rushmore, SD Photo Courtesy of Under Canvas This safari-inspired glamping resort has also recently opened its doors on May 24. With a tree-lined view of the iconic presidential monument, Under Canvas brings sophistication to the traditional midwest camping experience. Another exceptional element that really sets these tents apart, is the ability to stargaze through the clear window of your tent while laying in the comfort of your bed. There are plenty of activities during the day, including panning for gold, buffalo safaris, and horseback riding, and they have a full restaurant on-site that provides breakfasts, and on-the-go box lunches and picnics. Missing the amenities of a regular hotel? It helps to think that this kind of setup has allowed the hotel to use 87 percent less water than hotels of similar size, according to their website. Talk about going green!

3 Morocco Holiday Packages, Sahara Desert, Morocco Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Not all camping has to happen in the wilderness. Why not wake up in a luxury tent in the middle of the Sahara Desert? This country's mind-blowing style of glamping has gained popularity over social media because of how easy it is to get to. A tour from Marrakech can take you from your hotel to the Sahara Desert in just two days, where you’ll be riding camels and playing the drums, fireside on the sand underneath a blanket of twinkling stars. Talk about magical! The best part is the tents are so luxuriously appointed, it feels like a five star hotel. Huge down pillows and blankets snuggle you in as the night temperatures characteristically drop throughout the evening. Book a tour to the desert, and change the way you view camping from here on out.

4 &Beyond Nxabega Lodge, Okavango Delta, Botswana Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond Nestled in the waterways of the Okavango Delta, lays an elegantly tented camp that stops at nothing to create an experience with nature that is truly exceptional. Upon arrival, it’s easy to see why this kind of camping could be easy to get used to. Whether you are spotting the big five on a safari experience, or are quietly canoeing the channels watching giraffes graze the grasslands, the memories built on this glamping trip will never be forgotten. The tents are decorated in crisp Earth tones throughout, and you'll certainly make use of the private deck to view the open reserve. The restaurant serves unbeatable local cuisines, packs epic picnics, and has the happy hour game on-point.