If you think it's cold now you're living in denial. The ice age portion of winter hasn't even started so if a chill goes down your spine every time you step outside you need to seriously bolster up your cozy gear. These fall 2018 scarves are the perfect means to do so, thanks to their super soft textures and ample coverage. While a scarf might seem like it wouldn't actually do much in the cold, sealing up your coat around its collar can do wonders—and your neck will thank you too!

Whether you like scarves that are so big they could double as blankets or those that more closely resemble think lithe snakes, bright and bold patterns or monochromatic fuzz, there'll be something in the below roundup to satisfy your scarf needs. Houndstooth, stripes, plaids, animal print, and more—there's a little bit of everything. Seeing as scarves are one of the best ways to make any winter coat look instantly more stylish second only to a killer pair of boots, they're pieces that you should pay attention to investing in. Pick one out from below, drape it around your neck, and revel in its instant warmth. Happy wrapping!

Faded

This plaid scarf has been faded to the point where it looks like your grandpa could've owned it. Whether or not that was the goal doesn't matter—the vintage vibe rules.

All OvEr ThE PlAcE

If eccentricity is something you like to channel with your style, consider this scarf. Featuring a mishmash of colorful stripes, checkers, and textures, it's got a lot of personality.

Still Clueless

Cher-approved.

Warm & Fuzzy

Because sometimes all you need is a neutral goes-with-anything scarf that'll feel like a soft and cozy hug around your neck.

Cat Wrap

This will take any black puffer coat from drab to cool in one easy swoosh.

Pink Cloud

If the sheer sight of this chunky knit scarf doesn't give you major hygge vibes then I don't know what would.

Checks, Mate

Another grandpa scarf, but this time in more neutral hues. If you're someone who lives in a wool peacoat and knit beanie in the winter this is the perfect addition to your look.

Christmas in July

Channel summer vibes all winter long with this brightly hued and super soft scarf. It'll ensure that none of your cold weather outfits are ever called gloomy.

Wavy

The cool woven design and muted color palette of this scarf already render it cool, but add in the fact that it's also got ruffled edges and it's doubly cute.

Old Fashioned

The name of my favorite drink and now my favorite scarf. I love how the red pops against the camel and renders it at once classic and thoroughly modern, and I will never say no to an oversized houndstooth. The fringe on the ends and fuzzy softness make it as close to perfect as a scarf can get.

Mad For Plaid

Because a classic plaid scarf is always a favorite, and for good reason.