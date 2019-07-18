It's no secret that traveling can be beyond exhausting. After every long international flight, I feel the urge to book a massage, facial, and hair treatment to combat the effects of sitting on a plane for hours. But as someone who travels every week, pampering myself that often isn't an option. As I've traveled more and have had to work to keep my body and skin healthy, I've found what I believe to be the best face rollers for travel that feel like I'm giving myself a facial when I'm on the road.

I have to admit: I used to be a face roller non-believer. I didn't think that rubbing this tool on my face would actually make that much of a difference in how my skin looked or how effectively my skincare worked. But alas, I have seen the light.

Traveling is actually what made me something of a face massager fanatic, because I was constantly looking for ways to relax and de-puff after dealing with a tough time at the airport. I'm so glad I've finally gotten into using them, because they have completely changed my travel skincare game for the better.

If you're looking for ways to keep your skin feeling glowy, dewy, de-puffed, and beyond refreshed while you're on the road — or in the air — try one of these four facial massage tools. I promise you won't regret it.

1. The Sculptor Face Sculptor Beauty Roller $69 | Skin Gym Buy Now This face roller has truly been my ride or die throughout my travels. I love that it has a cooling effect so it can de-puff areas that get particularly swollen when I travel, like my under eyes and cheekbones. After going over my face with this a few times, I see an instant different in how lifted and sculpted my face looks, which is perfect for perking me up when I'm still getting over my jet lag (because that struggle is so real).

2. The Gold Bar Gold Sculpting Bar $195 | Jillian Dempsey Buy Now Though this face roller is on the pricier side, I think it's totally worth the investment. The bar vibrates so that it can relieve any pressure or tension in your face. I especially love using this one on top of sheet masks to push the hydration essence further into my skin for really dewy-looking skin.

3. The Rose Quartz Roller Rose Quartz Facial Roller $40 | Herbivore Botanicals Buy Now In my opinion, you really can't go wrong with a traditional face roller, especially one this chic. It helps you target the areas you want, and the two roller sizes ensure you're applying the right amount of pressure to all the delicate areas. I also like using traditional rollers around my neck and collarbones after flights when I'm feeling a little stiff.