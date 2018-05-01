When you think of a fun summer vacation, a desert getaway might not come to mind at first. After all, isn't summer the time hit up the nearest beach? I'm the first to admit that I love island vibes, but I'm also down to try something new every once in awhile. While everyone is posted up on the sand, you should seriously consider venturing out to the desert. You may find yourself pleasantly surprised with an experience of a lifetime. It's not your typical vacation, but I've rounded up the best deserts to visit for Instagram lovers in their 20s.

Deserts are so vast and captivating. They have a way of making you feel humble. You're out in the middle of nowhere surrounded by sand, so suddenly your problems seem to evaporate. The sunsets are stunning and the stars are at their brightest with nothing blocking their shine. The mystery and silence of the desert can feel a bit eerie, but it's the perfect way to disconnect from your daily life.

There are many different types of deserts around the world, and they're all worth a visit. Why not give them a try? You'll leave with a heart full of memories and a phone full of Instagrammable photos.

1 Sahara Desert In Morocco hey_ciara on Instagram These days, you can probably find a photo of Morocco's Sahara Desert with a quick scroll through your Instagram feed. The bright orange sand dunes in the Moroccan Desert are absolutely breathtaking. This isn't your typical desert experience, either. A thrilling camel trek and overnight camping trip in the Sahara is bucket list-worthy. You'll experience life from a different perspective as you ride atop a camel with incredible desert views all around you. You'll end the night under the stars to the sounds of traditional berber music. This is an experience you'll never forget. Don't forget to bring your camera.

2 Huacachina Desert In Peru Brendan van Son on YouTube Huacachina in Peru is sure to blow your mind. In this village, you'll find a small lagoon and massive sand dunes. The sight is interesting enough in itself, but the town is also full of adventure. If you're up for it, go for a dune buggy ride that's certain to be an experience of a lifetime for the thrill-seekers. Your adrenaline will shoot through the roof as you're jolted up and down at the speed of light. If you're feeling really brave, you can go even sign up for a sandboarding tour. Basically, you'll have the ride of your life as you surf down mountains of sand. You'll leave Huacachina with an adrenaline high and your next profile picture.

3 Joshua Tree Desert In California Howl/Stocksy Joshua Tree National Park is located in California's Mojave Desert, and it's certainly making waves in the Instagram world. The desert is known for its uniquely-shaped trees, incredible stargazing, and outdoor museums. How many people can say they've visited a museum in a desert? If you love the outdoors, you'll surely love Joshua Tree for an abundance of hiking, rock climbing, and camping opportunities. You can wander endlessly as you take in the stunning scenery.