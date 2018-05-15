The Best Coffee Table Books To Cure Your Travel Bug In Your Bougie Apartment

Oh, traveling. In your heart, you're skiing down the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado, or skipping down the cobblestone streets of Brussels. But then, you snap out of it and realize your wanderlust has got you daydreaming once again. Alas, you're only chilling on the couch in your bougie apartment. The best coffee table books won't physically transport you to these enchanting locations, but they'll satisfy all of your desires.

There's nothing like trying to subside a traveler's itch, especially from within the four walls of your home. Yes, they're beautifully decorated walls, but no matter how long you stare at them, they'll never turn into a tropical white sand beach. But losing yourself in a great book? That's a different story.

Books have always been able to transport our imaginations to unbelievable places and scenarios without requiring a passport. Sure, you should be proud that you can nestle up in that lovely apartment of yours, but the traveler in you craves more.

Your coffee table should consists of books that will make that cup of Joe on a Saturday morning that much more relaxing. Yeah, you're likely dreaming morning, noon, and all night long about traveling the world, but there's no such thing as fantasizing too much about exploring. You may not be able to start packing your bags just yet, but with any of these books as your compass, you'll feel like you've been all over the globe.

1 Why LA? Pourquoi Paris? By Diane Ratican This book compares the qualities of Los Angeles and Paris with one of your favorite things: pictures. Through illustrations, Eris Giriat and Nick Lu provide a colorful interpretation of history, culture, fashion, and things of that nature that occur in both places. Paired with the personal stories of Diane Ratican, you'll get another perspective of how awesome these two destinations really are.

2 Life's A ROADTRIP By Axel & Ash This gorgeous edition of 'Life's a ROADTRIP' will add a lovely hint of rose gold and white vegan leather to your coffee table. You'll be swooning over the cover before you even see the beautiful pages inside. This book will allow you to follow carefree travelers and find inspo to not only idealize your perfect road trip, but how to plan and Instagram it when you do. The open road is calling your name.

4 Beaches By Gray Malin Are you low-key obsessed with the beach? Well, this book explores the most vibrant beaches you've ever seen. Get ready to feel like you're sitting on the soft sands of Dubai or attempting to surf in Sydney. With over 20 cities across the globe to dive into, you'll be looking for your bathing suit, so you can experience the real thing ASAP.

6 Destinations Of A Lifetime By National Geographic A picture is worth a thousand words. National Geographic is already known for shining a spotlight on the most incredible gems this planet has to offer. These pics will send your wanderlust soaring as you set your sights on rain forests, scenic islands, and so many more man-made and natural locations around the world.

7 Mickey Mouse & Me By Photographer RANKIN There's no doubt Mickey has touched the lives of many, and Disney will forever give us so much wanderlust. To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, and to aid the UK charity, Together for Short Lives, icons are coming together to pay tribute. Celebrities from the music and fashion worlds, and more, will give you so much Disney nostalgia, one portrait at a time. The book is set to release this summer on Ebay. You'll want to book a Disney Cruise ASAP.