As they say, pictures are worth a thousand words, which is why communicating with Bitmojis is by far my favorite form of communication. Bitmojis can be used across iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat, and while you may be thinking that Bitmojis might not be useful for every type of conversation, you're 100 percent wrong. Whether you're communicating happiness, anger, or especially if you're trying to get your flirt on, they definitely come in handy. And if you're trying to lock down that Valentine for the upcoming holiday, here are the best Bitmojis to use when you're trying to flirt — because trust me — they work every single time.

All of us have been in the pre-relationship flirting-via-text stage at one time or another, and we all know that trying to gauge and show interest in the least weird way can sort of be an ambiguous concept. Certain tactics work on some people, while others might not quite get the message... or they might get overwhelmed. I do know for sure, though, that using a Bitmoji to confess any kind of feelings to your crush will most definitely give off the hint, in the best way possible. Bitmojis are fun and light-hearted, but certain types will absolutely show that one special person how you're honestly and truly feeling.

To make things a little bit easier for all of you, I've divided up which Bitmojis are best for your type of flirty situation: whether you're trying to snag a date, a booty call, or if you're just trying to straight up tell them how you feel, I got your back. So seriously, get your notepad ready, because I'll be testing all of you on this later.

Flirting to snag a date

If you're trying to ask someone out on a date with a Bitmoji, you want your adorably digitized self to seem cool, fun, and always down to hang. Usually asking someone on a date via Bitmoji involves one that is actively proposing an idea, or sparking a conversation... anything with a question and a coy little smile is ideal for scoring you some dinner or drink plans this Friday night.

Flirting for that booty call

Aiming to score a good old booty call using a Bitmoji isn't actually as difficult as it sounds... I know, it's shocking. Just take a look through the entire Bitmoji library; some of the potential Bitmoji options are honestly giving off some straight up sexual vibes. So get ready to give off some major hints at 1 a.m. tonight, because each of these specific Bitmojis are incredibly straightforward about what they want.

Flirting to tell them how you actually feel

Aw, true love is real! In order to convey your pure love and affection to that lucky person on the other end, it's important to choose a Bitmoji with lots of hearts... maybe even some heart eyes, and it's always helpful to include anything with the words: luv, love, like, or even crush. I know conveying your true feelings with a Bitmoji seems a little bit risky, but just think of the glorious outcome... trust me, it's bound to work on pretty much everyone.

Regardless if you're trying to score Friday night plans, if you're aiming for snagging som e extra late night plans, or if you're ready to open up about your true feelings, you really cannot go wrong with any of the flirty AF Bitmojis. With such a wide variety of choices, even with an entire section labeled with a heart icon, there's literally nothing that can go wrong by sending your crush a little coy cartoon of yourself.

