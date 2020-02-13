Get ready to finally take that vacation you've been waiting for, because the Belize Tourism Board wants to give a few lucky people a free trip to the Caribbean. The Belize Tourism Board's "Guilt Trip" giveaway could win you a five-day trip, so get ready to enter. Oh, and you could also win a second free trip for one of your favorite co-workers.

Since some people tend to feel guilty for taking time off and leaving their co-workers to pick up the slack, the Belize Tourism Board is rewarding the winners of this contest with a vacation and the opportunity to gift a getaway to a work pal who could also use some PTO. According to an online survey from the U.S. Travel Association, where they polled 1,025 American workers, ages 18 and over, 55% of Americans don't use all of their vacation days.

The Belize Guilt Trip giveaway is open to U.S. citizens who are 18 years or older and have a valid passport. To enter the contest, go to belizeguilttrip.com, fill out the form with your contact info, the name of a co-worker you'd like to nominate, and then explain why you both deserve to win a trip to Belize. You don't need to take the trip with your co-worker, you're just helping them score a free vacay, too. Three winners will be selected, and each one will win free a five-day trip to Belize with a plus-one, and a bonus trip for two gifted to one of their co-workers. So, there will be six winners in total, because it's like two vacations for the price of one — and thankfully, that price is $0.

Courtesy of the Belize Tourism Board

Both the winner's package and the bonus package include round-trip international airfare from a U.S. international airport to Belize City for two, a four-night hotel stay, ground transportation to and from Belize City International Airport and the hotel, and one tour or activity booking. The overall value of the prize package is $10,000. Aside from basking in the glory of your win, Belize is also a great place for snorkeling, hiking, swimming, zip-lining, and sightseeing.

Travel_Belize on YouTube

The Belize Tourism Board will hold a random drawing and notify three trip winners via email on or around Thursday, Feb. 20. To claim the prize, the winners must respond, fill out, and return the required forms within 48 hours of notification. If a potential prize winner fails to respond within 48 hours, there might be an alternative winner selected. Once winners claim the prize, they must take the trip between Sunday, March 15 and Friday, May 15.

The contest closes on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. CT, so hurry up and enter before you miss out.