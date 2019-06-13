Tuning into your favorite summer anthems is about to get a lot more colorful, thanks to a new summer-ready line from Beats by Dr. Dre. The Beats Solo3 Wireless Club Collection Headphones come in four patio season-approved hues, and they'll be the most 'Gram-worthy addition to your listening experience (and your outfit) yet. Here's what to know about the colorful new line.

As of Wednesday, June 12, Beats devotees can head over to Apple retail stores or Apple.com to purchase a pair of headphones from the punchy collection, which is "inspired by your tribe," according to press materials. The collection is for the bold of heart, and if you're looking to add a head-turning statement accessory into your life that also doubles as a listening device, this is it. Four unique and stylish color combinations, which are all emblazoned with the company's signature B, are up for grabs for $199.95. Probably the most flamboyant choice out of the bunch is the bright yellow and aqua offering, which features a light blue interior contrasted against the bright yellow body and ear cups. The rest of the choices feature hues of red, white, and navy with sleek detailing and pops of color mixed in.

In short, any of these trendy offerings are bound to turn heads (and rack up likes) with their summery palettes, so I'd definitely check out the different color combinations if you're in the market for a new pair.

Courtesy of Beats

The Club Collection is all about gifting its customers a bold experience, which extends beyond the exterior of the product. In addition to an eye-catching appearance, you can also expect the trademark bold sound of the Beats Solo3 Wireless, which delivers "premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximize clarity, breadth, and balance," according to the product description. IDK about you, but blasting Lizzo through some bright yellow Beats just feels like something I need to do this summer.

Courtesy of Beats

Personally, my favorite feature from these babies is the noise isolation feature of the the comfort-cushion ear cups that lets you listen to your favorite jams on repeat with minimal distractions, but the Apple W1 chip technology that the headphones use guarantee a pretty incomparable on-the-go experience.

According to press materials, you can get up to 40 hours of battery life from the headphones, which means you can listen to your summer playlist for almost two days straight without taking a breather. When you do need to press pause to charge up your device, Fast Fuel — a speedy 5-minute charge that'll help hold you over by giving you another three hours of playback time — is there to save the day.

The Apple W1 chip also makes it so much easier to connect to Bluetooth as well as to sync to your Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. Last but not least, the company has paired dual beam-forming mics with on-ear controls, so you can go hands-free while taking calls, activating Siri, adjusting the volume, and playing and pausing your jams, according to press materials. In short, it sounds like a pretty convenient listening experience. Who wants to fumble with their phone while trying to jam out on their walk to work?

Courtesy of Beats

Again, all four of the offerings are retailing for $199.95 at Apple stores, which is kind of a steal considering that the Mickey Mouse-themed Beats Solo3 Wireless line is currently listed at $224.95 and the regular Solo3 Wireless line is going for $279.95. There are so many cool color combinations to choose from, so I'd take a look at the offerings, make your choice, and get ready to immerse yourself in your favorite jams.