The 'Bad Boys For Life' Trailer Will Bring You Back To 1995

It's was only a matter of time before the Bad Boys got the band back together and took another case. It's been nearly 25 years since the original film Bad Boys premiered back in 1995, and another 16 since the sequel Bad Boys II hit theaters in 2003. Both films were part of Will Smith's heyday as both one of Hollywood's most bankable movie stars and rappers. With his recent resurgence in Aladdin and the upcoming Gemini Man, it was only a matter of time before he revisited this role. The Bad Boys For Life trailer suggests another round was long overdue.

Like many of these revivals, no one is trying to hide the fact that it's been a couple of decades since either Smith's Mike Lowrey or his partner, Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett, have worked together. But that's part of the magic. Time and distance have not diminished the friendship (or the rat-tat-tat banter) between the two friends. Their chance to get together for one last case is a hurrah viewers all want to attend.

Of course, time also means there's a new generation of cops that's come up behind Lowrey and Burnett. This gives Smith and Lawrence a chances to work with some new faces, including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

But in the end, this movie is all about Smith and Lawrence. Check out the trailer.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

According to Heroic Hollywood, the synopsis for the long-awaited third installment is as follows:

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Smith). Nuñez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend- and the one who got away.

The third Bad Boys installment has actually been in development since the 2003 sequel, with original director Michael Bay attached. But budget constraints caused Bay to move on from the project. The film languished in development hell for over a decade with several false starts that never got off the ground. Finally, in 2018 Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over, and the rest is history.

TV Promos on YouTube

Unfortunately, one character probably won't be returning: Sydney "Syd" Burnett, Burnett's sister, played by Gabrielle Union. But fans shouldn't complain, as she has an excellent reason to be AWOL for this film. She's busy holding down the Bad Boys spin-off TV series L.A.'s Finest, which premiered on May 13, 2019, on Spectrum as the first of a planned series of Spectrum Originals shows from Sony Pictures Television. In June of 2019, the show was renewed for a second season.

But even without Union in the reunion, this third installment of Bad Boys is the shot of Smith and Lawrence nostalgia fans were looking for.

Bad Boys For Life is set to be released on January 17, 2020.