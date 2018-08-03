Nostalgia is all too real, and your 20s is when it hits the most. I long for the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons, building blanket forts in the living room, and sharing Gushers with my bestie at the lunch table. As you get older, you might try to relive some of those precious childhood memories, and I truly believe that backyard camping is something we all need to revive ASAP. Think of the s'mores, cozying up in a tent, and gazing up at the starry sky with your friends. Seriously, though: The backyard campout is a childhood memory you need to revive as soon as possible.

Even though your house was literally steps away with your cozy beds inside, there was just something so magical about sleeping outside in a tent with your best friends. You may have even forgotten backyard camping was a thing, but now, the golden memories are all coming back to you. So, for your next girls' night out, plan an outing to... just the backyard. It's the perfect weekend getaway, and even though it's only steps away, you are getting out of the house and exploring nature. If you're still on the fence, here are seven reasons why backyard campouts are the best, and you need to plan one with your squad now.

It's Affordable For Anyone Who's Broke AF Giphy Believe me, I understand the importance of saving money. That's why you're constantly looking for fun activities that cost practically nothing. All you need for a backyard campout is a tent, cozy blankets, and pizza. Everything else that's required for the ultimate campout is likely right there in or outside your house — including movies, firewood, and snacks. It's an affordable and fun plan, which I say is the best kind.

Real Talk: S'mores Never Go Out Of Style Giphy S'mores are hands-down my favorite snack, so you know I'm always looking for s'more ways to enjoy them. It just wouldn't be camping without melted marshmallows, graham crackers, and warm chocolate. And if you want to get creative, have a DIY s'mores bar with an assortment of toppings. (Tip: If you forget anything on this campout, just make sure it's not the s'mores.)

You Don't Need To Splurge On A New Outfit For This Kind Of Plan torwaiphoto/Fotolia Instead of splurging on that new top to hit up the bars tonight, you're just going outside in your own backyard. The dress code is comfy AF, and you aren't trying to impress anyone. Flannel PJs? Yes, please. This will save you time and money looking for that pricey outfit for the dance floor.

Sleeping Under The Stars Puts Everything Into Perspective Giphy The dreamiest part of camping is sleeping under the stars, and thinking about just how big the universe is. This is truly the perfect setting for a low-key Friday night spent with your favorite people. If your backyard is brightly lit, and you can't see as many stars in the sky as you'd like, make your own stars. String a bunch of fairy lights and lanterns around your backyard to give it a pretty glow.

You'll Save Yourself From The Stress Of Planning Something Big Giphy Planning a trip with your entire squad can be a real struggle. You love going on adventures with them, but trying to figure out where you want to go and stay can result in a mess in the group chat. When it's an easy backyard campout, you just set the date, and everything really falls into place. There's less stress than if you were to book a campsite, shop for the essentials, get a headcount, and coordinate who's driving. You can even plan a last-minute campout with ease.

Whenever You Forget Something, You're Literally Steps Away From Home Giphy When you're traveling to a campground, you'll need to make sure you packed every essential before you go. Some campgrounds are miles away from a store if you forget important things like plates, paper towels, or even a pillow. Luckily, when you camp in your own backyard, you're steps away from home and grabbing any essentials you forgot.