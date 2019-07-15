You ready for some piping hot tea? Get a load of this. The Bachelorette's Peter Weber's ex Calee Lutes claims he betrayed her to go on the show. Elite Daily reached out to Weber for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight published July 15, Lutes shared her side of the breakup story.

Before we jump into her claims, let me give you a little bit of backstory here. Weber, a frontrunner on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, told Brown during their one-on-one date in Latvia that his last relationship was "very serious and we felt very deeply for each other." That being said, he told her that it didn't pan out in the end and that "it wasn't meant to be." He even went so far as to say that he was "devastated" by the breakup and his family shared a similar take on the split.

Lutes told Entertainment Tonight that she is "sure" that she's the woman Weber was referring to in the episode, claiming that they were together for five months before she says he unexpectedly broke up with her.

"Peter and I met through a dating app in June of 2018," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I live in Atlanta, and he lives in L.A. He had just been hired by Delta, so he was in Atlanta for a month for training. We hit it off and decided to continue dating long-distance after his month was up."

From the beginning, Lutes describes their relationship as a whirlwind romance of sorts. "It was great, we were crazy about each other. Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often — every week/every other week," she said. "It was as easy as a long-distance relationship could be. We went on vacations together around the U.S. and we even went to Switzerland in November."

Lutes shared a picture from their trip to Switzerland with Entertainment Tonight.

Needless to say, if they were traveling to Switzerland, their relationship was more than just casual. "We were very serious," Lutes says. "He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term. He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together." She even shared with ET screenshots of Instagram DMs she received from him talking about wanting to live with her.

"We did meet each other's families," she continued. "He met my entire family pretty early on, and I first met his family in August when he invited me on their family vacation in New York. Whenever I would visit Peter in L.A., I would stay with him and his parents, so I spent a good bit of time with them."

So, how did things end for this couple who was seemingly so in love? At first, things seemed totally normal, according to Lutes. "The whole month of December, everything was normal. Early in the month, I was working in Santa Barbara, so he drove up to see me all three days I was there. We talked yet again about the future, and he asked me if I could see myself living in Santa Barbara with him," Lutes shared. "We talked about houses out there, and how cool it would be to have a runway in our backyard. He flew to Atlanta a week later to spend the weekend with me, and again, everything was perfectly normal. We said our goodbyes, and that was the last time we saw each other. The rest of the week, we talked every day, as we always did. We talked about plans for New Year's, and of course, we wanted to spend it together, so I bought a ticket out to L.A. We also were planning a trip to Costa Rica in March."

It was a few days after all of these plans were reportedly being made that Lutes claims things started going south.

"A few days later, (two days before Christmas), we FaceTimed and he said that we should end our relationship before it got even more serious. He didn't really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided," she continued. "To do this right before Christmas was cruel, it not only ruined my Christmas, but my family's as well. I didn't understand why it was so urgent to end things so suddenly. I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn't think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn't telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well."

Lutes says she didn't find out Weber was going to be on The Bachelorette until the day filming began. "I found out the day he began filming the show, when the list of contestants was released," she shared with Entertainment Tonight. "My cousin saw it and sent it to me. I was shocked and I immediately knew that the show was the reason he broke up with me. Everything that made zero sense before, now made complete sense."

The entire experience left Lutes feeling "betrayed" by her ex. "He absolutely betrayed me," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me. Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive."

ABC and Brown have yet to comment on the claims.