The 'Avengers: Endgame' Posters Have Fans Panicking Over Shuri

Last year, when Avengers: Infinity War arrived, it was a grand bringing together of all the major stars from nearly 20 films and a decade of production. There were so many casts who needed representation that by the time the film was done, they had 22 main character posters. It seemed an absurd amount, 22 leading roles. It turns out, that's got nothing on Avengers: Endgame, which swamped social media by dropping not 22, not 25, not 30, but 32 Avengers: Endgame posters. Worse of all, these posters, which are divided into the Survivors and the Fallen, have revealed at least one character to be dusted who fans believed survived.

As one might expect, these posters are perfectly balanced, as all things should be. There are 16 survivors, whose images are in color. They include everyone you would expect, and even have an additional character no one would have thought to get a poster.

Then there are 16 fallen characters, who appear in black and white, much like the trailers have been doing with their callbacks to earlier movies. Most of them are as expected, but at least one character came as a shock. Shuri, who fans had assumed was still among the living, is listed in the fallen category.

Let's run down who is alive and who is dust.

First up, the original Avengers.

Iron Man, Tony Stark

Status: Lost in space, but alive

Marvel

Captain America, Steve Rogers

Status: Beard-less, but alive at Avengers HQ

Marvel

Black Widow, Natasha Romanova

Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ

Marvel

Thor, God of Thunder

Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ

Marvel

Hawkeye, Clint Barton

Status: Alive, somewhere on Earth

Marvel

Hulk, Bruce Banner

Status: Alive, UnHulking

Marvel

Next Up: New Additional Leads

Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers

Status: Alive, and on her way

Marvel

Ant-Man, Scott Lang

Status: Alive, in the Quantum Realm

Marvel

Supporting Characters

Nebula

Status: Stuck with Tony Stark

Marvel

Oyoke

Status: Grieving the toss of her king

Marvel

Pepper Potts

Status: Pissed off at Tony Stark

Marvel

Rocket Raccoon

Status: The only Guardian left

Marvel

Valkyrie

Status: Somewhere in space

Marvel

War Machine, James Rhodes

Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ

Marvel

Wong

Status: Alive, at The Sanctum

Marvel

Happy Hogan

Status: Really? Yes, even Stark's Bodyguard got a poster

Marvel

And now, the Fallen

Black Panther, T'Challa

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Princess Shuri

Status: Shocking

Marvel

Bucky Barnes

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Falcon, Sam Wilson

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Dr. Stephen Strange

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Spider-Man, Peter Parker

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Vision

Status: Brains removed via Infinity Stone

Marvel

Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Starlord, Peter Quill

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Gamora

Status: Tossed off a cliff in exchange for an Infinity Stone

Marvel

Drax

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Mantis

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Groot

Status: Groot

Marvel

Wasp

Status: Dusted

Marvel

Loki

Status: Murdered by Thanos as thanks for an Infinity Stone

Marvel

Nicolas Fury

Status: Dusted while texting

Marvel

Sadly, there is no poster for Goose the Cat. Fans will just have to wait and hope the flerkin survived.

Avengers: Endgame will arrive on Friday, April 26, 2019, in theaters and run 3 hours plus. Pack snacks.