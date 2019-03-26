The 'Avengers: Endgame' Posters Have Fans Panicking Over Shuri
Last year, when Avengers: Infinity War arrived, it was a grand bringing together of all the major stars from nearly 20 films and a decade of production. There were so many casts who needed representation that by the time the film was done, they had 22 main character posters. It seemed an absurd amount, 22 leading roles. It turns out, that's got nothing on Avengers: Endgame, which swamped social media by dropping not 22, not 25, not 30, but 32 Avengers: Endgame posters. Worse of all, these posters, which are divided into the Survivors and the Fallen, have revealed at least one character to be dusted who fans believed survived.
As one might expect, these posters are perfectly balanced, as all things should be. There are 16 survivors, whose images are in color. They include everyone you would expect, and even have an additional character no one would have thought to get a poster.
Then there are 16 fallen characters, who appear in black and white, much like the trailers have been doing with their callbacks to earlier movies. Most of them are as expected, but at least one character came as a shock. Shuri, who fans had assumed was still among the living, is listed in the fallen category.
Let's run down who is alive and who is dust.
First up, the original Avengers.
Iron Man, Tony Stark
Status: Lost in space, but alive
Captain America, Steve Rogers
Status: Beard-less, but alive at Avengers HQ
Black Widow, Natasha Romanova
Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ
Thor, God of Thunder
Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ
Hawkeye, Clint Barton
Status: Alive, somewhere on Earth
Hulk, Bruce Banner
Status: Alive, UnHulking
Next Up: New Additional Leads
Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers
Status: Alive, and on her way
Ant-Man, Scott Lang
Status: Alive, in the Quantum Realm
Supporting Characters
Nebula
Status: Stuck with Tony Stark
Oyoke
Status: Grieving the toss of her king
Pepper Potts
Status: Pissed off at Tony Stark
Rocket Raccoon
Status: The only Guardian left
Valkyrie
Status: Somewhere in space
War Machine, James Rhodes
Status: Alive, at Avengers HQ
Wong
Status: Alive, at The Sanctum
Happy Hogan
Status: Really? Yes, even Stark's Bodyguard got a poster
And now, the Fallen
Black Panther, T'Challa
Status: Dusted
Princess Shuri
Status: Shocking
Bucky Barnes
Status: Dusted
Falcon, Sam Wilson
Status: Dusted
Dr. Stephen Strange
Status: Dusted
Spider-Man, Peter Parker
Status: Dusted
Vision
Status: Brains removed via Infinity Stone
Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff
Status: Dusted
Starlord, Peter Quill
Status: Dusted
Gamora
Status: Tossed off a cliff in exchange for an Infinity Stone
Drax
Status: Dusted
Mantis
Status: Dusted
Groot
Status: Groot
Wasp
Status: Dusted
Loki
Status: Murdered by Thanos as thanks for an Infinity Stone
Nicolas Fury
Status: Dusted while texting
Sadly, there is no poster for Goose the Cat. Fans will just have to wait and hope the flerkin survived.
Avengers: Endgame will arrive on Friday, April 26, 2019, in theaters and run 3 hours plus. Pack snacks.