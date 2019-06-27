The 'Avengers: Endgame' DVD Will Have 6 New Deleted Scenes & A Ton Of Extra Footage

The biggest movie of 2019 is going to get even bigger when it comes out on digital and Blu-ray next month. Although Avengers: Endgame clocked in at over three hours in length, there was still a ton of footage that ended up being cut from the massive superhero team-up movie, and now fans can see it all. The Avengers: Endgame DVD will have six deleted scenes, as well as eight new featurettes focused on pivotal characters, commentary from the film's directors and writers, and even a gag reel. Basically, Marvel is delivering all the extra content that Avengers: Endgame fans could want with this home release.

Marvel announced the Avengers: Endgame digital and Blu-ray release in a new trailer, revealing that the blockbuster movie will be available to purchase digitally on July 30 and the Blu-ray copy will be released shortly afterwards on Aug. 13. Both versions of the movie will come with a ton of deleted scenes, featurettes, and commentary that are sure to be a must-watch for any Marvel fan.

The home release comes a month after Avengers: Endgame is re-released in theaters the last weekend of June with bonus footage included. It sounds like the bonus footage from the theatrical re-release will be different from the deleted scenes in the home release, though. The theater version adds a tribute to Stan Lee, a scene setting up Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a deleted scene focused on the Hulk. Marvel has released the titles for the deleted scenes available with the digital and Blu-ray purchase, and they do not seem to match those scenes.

The six new deleted scenes are called: "Goji Berries," "Bombs on Board," "Suckiest Army in the Galaxy," "You Used to Frickin’ Live Here," "Tony and Howard," and "Avengers Take a Knee." Most of those titles do not give away what happens in the scene, although obviously "Tony and Howard" will give fans more of Tony Stark's reunion with his father and "Avengers Take a Knee" will likely be a new reaction to either Black Widow or Iron Man's death.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Along with the deleted scenes, fans who purchase a copy of Avengers: Endgame will also have access to several featurettes that go in depth on specific characters. These include an in-depth look at the process of casting Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, a character study of Captain America throughout the Marvel movies, a character study of Black Widow, a look at how Thor was transformed into "Bro Thor" for Endgame, and a look at what went into the all-women team-up moment during Endgame's climactic battle.

Additional featurettes will include a tribute to the late Stan Lee that looks back at his various cameos in the Marvel films, an interview with directors Joe and Anthony Russo about helming both Infinity War and Endgame back to back, and in the digital release only, a video exploring Steve Rogers' relationship with Peggy Carter. Both releases also include a gag reel and an audio commentary version of the movie with the Russo brothers and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

You can get your copy of Avengers: Endgame with all these extras on July 30 digitally, or on Aug. 13 on Blu-ray.