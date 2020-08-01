There's no such thing as a perfect full moon. Even the best full moon experiences come with a strangeness to them. After all, this is when the moon forms an exact opposition to the sun, pulling out all the receipts for everyone to see. In astrology, the sun rules over your external self and your overall character; the part of you everyone sees. However, the moon rules over your secrets, your inner truth, and the emotions you tend to keep to yourself. When these two celestial bodies oppose each other, a battle between all things seen and unseen commences. During a full moon, everything you keep tucked away, hidden from the rest of the world, threatens to unfold. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst August 2020 full moon, you may feel worried, but in the end, it'll all be OK. What's happening now will only bring you closer to your true self.

This next full moon rises in eccentric, authentic, and innovative Aquarius. Taking place on August 3 at 11:59 a.m. ET, this full moon will feel less emotionally overwhelming and more truth-telling. Aquarius prefers to look at things from a detached perspective, valuing its independence and freedom above all things. When this full moon occurs, it will give you a better understanding of who you are and what you can give yourself. Instead of relying on external forces or depending on others, this full moon wants you to take care of yourself.

But still, you should expect some drama. After all, what's a full moon without drama? Forming a square with unpredictable and chaotic Uranus, it's clear there may be some earthquakes that shake everything up. Better hold on tight. Here's what you can expect:

Cancer: You're Facing Your Demons And Rising From The Ashes

You may feel as though you're experiencing your deepest and darkest emotions on this full moon, Cancer. Chances are, you may be parting ways with something that once meant a lot to you and saying "goodbye" to an important chapter in your life. As you come to terms with the fact that nothing lasts forever, you're beginning the process of letting go; a process that takes place over time rather than all at once. Even though you may be in pain, know all of it is making you so much stronger, preparing you for a brighter future.

Scorpio: You're In Need Of Some Emotional Nurturing And Care

Don't overlook the power of sharing a hug (even if it's virtual) with someone you care about, Scorpio. During this full moon, your heart will be cracked open, revealing all your most innate and emotional needs. If you're not being nurtured the way you desire, this full moon will most definitely reveal that. Most importantly, this full moon proves there's nothing weak about needing and wanting love. Reach out and ask for the love you seek, because it will instantly revive you once you receive it. You're not made of stone, Scorpio. You're made of spiritual energy.

Pisces: You May Feel Alone With The Secrets You've Kept

You may feel disconnected from the "real" world during this full moon, Pisces, but don't think of it that way. There is no "real" world; only the world you choose to see. If you're drifting away into your own little dream world, it's because there is important information your intuition is still processing. Forcing yourself to stay alert and connected when your spirit desires your focus will only cause you exhaustion. Delve into the deep healing your spirit needs. It may feel strange and imperfect, but that means the healing is working.