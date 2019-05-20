Is it too early to be thinking about Pride? Too bad, because I am, and it turns out a ton of my favorite brands are, too. Major retailers and style brands have been stepping up to the plate this year when it comes to promoting pride and giving back in the process, and the ASOS x GLAAD Pride 2019 Collection is the most stylish and generous drop I've seen yet. It's got everything from rainbow snakeskin accessories to majorly chic apparel, and no matter what you buy, your coin will be going to a great cause.

I'm not going to dwell on this, but so often, brands create collections ~in support of~ something and only end up donating, like, 0.000001% of profits to the cause. ASOS said "thank u, next" to that concept and decided to go all-out in support of GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ organization with which they've already collaborated twice in the past. The collection is live on the ASOS website as we speak, and the brand is donating 100% of net profits to GLAAD. Yes, ASOS! That's how it's done.

Rather than hit us with the classic rainbow-flag-inspired Pride fits, ASOS decided to pair a multicolored palette with of-the-moment trends, from snakeskin to bucket hats to clear accessories:

Courtesy of ASOS

What's more, the line is available in standard sizing as well as ASOS Plus and ASOS Curve, so everybody can rock it. I stan inclusivity, and clearly, so do ASOS:

Courtesy of ASOS

The theme of this year's line, which features 50 unisex pieces to choose from, revolves around notions of unity, equality, and acceptance for all. Love that. It also looks like very chic tour merch, which I think is a fun, unique approach that makes the pieces even more suitable for yearround wear, because I def can't wait til Pride to rock them.

Personally, I'm a fan of the accessories, like these Fashion Glasses with Leopard Overlay ($19, asos.com)

Courtesy of ASOS

Fashion Glasses with Leopard Overlay $19 | ASOS Buy Now

Courtesy of ASOS

Clear Tote Bag with Unity Tour Print $26 | ASOS Buy Now

But the outfits themselves are also so major. I'm obsessed with this whole rainbow snakeskin athleisure situation, featuring the Unisex Runner Short in Snake Print ($45, asos.com):

Courtesy of ASOS

Unisex Runner Short in Snake Print $45 | ASOS Buy Now

As well as the pop of mint green on the Unity pieces, like this Plus Cropped Sweatshirt with Tour Print ($48, asos.com). Werk:

Courtesy of ASOS

Plus Cropped Sweatshirt with Tour Print $48 | ASOS Buy Now

BTW, if you happen to be attending the LA Pride Parade on June 9, you should be on the lookout for ASOS's float in the lineup. They're one of the parade's sponsors, which is just another reason why they're seriously killing it.

Ampersands are also a big part of this collection, and I definitely plan to snag the Relaxed T-Shirt with Embroidery ($22, originally $32, asos.com) to show support on a daily basis:

Courtesy of ASOS

Relaxed T-Shirt with Embroidery $32 $22 | ASOS Buy Now

There's no doubt these pieces will be selling like hotcakes, so whether you're dead-set on attending Pride this summer or you just want a cute new rainbow fit, picking up something from this drop and giving money to a great organization like GLAAD in the process is a really great idea. Go forth and shop!