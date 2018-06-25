I love June for many reasons: it finally gets warm out, it feels like summer vacation, and everyone is in a good mood. June is love! Most importantly, June is about celebrating all kinds of love. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month in the United States. I live in New York where the LGBTQ+ Pride parade here is epic and beautiful. There are equally huge festivities all across the world, and the Pride parade photos from the celebrations brought tears to my eyes. Because if you don't know this, you're wrong: love is love is love.

From rainbow flags to festive music on the streets, Pride parades around the world are a really excellent reminder that we're all human, we're all just trying to be ourselves, and we should all be kind to each other. The LGBTQ+ community has suffered and still suffers discrimination and injustices, so these displays of pride and solidarity from the community all over the world are so special to see.

It doesn't hurt that Pride parades are also incredibly aesthetically pleasing — rainbows make for excellent photos. From Tel Aviv to Tokyo, here are some of the most festive photos from Pride celebrations around the world.

1 This Photo from Boston, MA Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images I must admit that when I see bikers riding giant "hogs," — that's what they call motorcycles, right? — I tend to assume the drivers are straight. This photo right here is a great reminder that you can be part of the LGBTQ+ community and also do whatever you want on the weekends. Stereotypes be damned, this is a great shot.

2 This Photo from Boston Pride 2018 Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images First off, look at all the people! Second, look at their smiles! This photo proves it: Being proud of who you are is a great feeling.

3 This Photo From Tel Aviv, Israel Amir Levy/Getty Images News/Getty Images This candid shot is full of affection and truly warms my heart. Plus, it looks like Tel Aviv gets super lit for Pride and also had very excellent weather for their parade.

4 This Photo From Tel Aviv Pride Amir Levy/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's something amazing about the women in the top apartment in this photo — even if they're not fully celebrating the Pride parade, they're sort of involved. Because how could they not be?! The enthusiasm of the lower balcony is parade goals.

5 This Photo From LA Pride Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This glitter is epic, and the glasses are gorge as well. If you want to judge the cigarette, skip it. Pride is about being yourself and owning your life, which this dude is clearly doing.

6 This Photo From LA Pride Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Props to this Netflix float which is truly epic. The Los Angeles Pride parade was packed with people living their best lives. I love the onlookers on the balcony in the top center of the photo who look as festive as the festivities below.

7 This Photo From Tokyo Pride Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can never have too many rainbows when it comes to Pride parades. I love this rainbow balloon banner, and again, am smitten by these happy faces!

8 This Photo From Tokyo Pride Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News/Getty Images These Pride-goers are having an excellent time. The wigs are great, but the rainbow painted on her nose is even better. Leave it to Tokyo to go all out. (Pun semi-intended.)

9 This Photo From Auckland Pride Fiona Goodall/Getty Images News/Getty Images If there was ever an expression of pure joy, this would be it. And, again, I love the rainbow balloon arcs in the background. Auckland's celebrations looked almost as wild at Tel Aviv's.