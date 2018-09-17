The Apple Watch Series 4 Promo Songs Are Two Seriously Different Vibes

I don't know about y'all, but nothing gets me more excited than new technology. During the week of Sept. 12, Apple launched its 2018 "Gather Round" event, and unveiled some exciting new products hitting stores soon. Personally, I'm already ready to preorder a new iPhone, but the Apple Watch Series 4 promo songs have me considering buying yet another smart device. Apple, you just know how to get me hooked.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple unveiled its latest and greatest smart watch, the Apple Watch Series 4. Leading up to the long anticipated event, everyone had been eagerly awaiting to hear about all the incredible features that would showcased in the new watch, and viewers got an inside peek through two incredible videos with incredibly catchy jingles.

The first video is perhaps the most upbeat, and impossible not to sing along to. In the video, the iconic song "Hokey Pokey" starts to play as people wearing the Apple Watch take part in a number of activities including swimming, dancing, and overall just enjoying life. Not only is the video itself fun to watch, but the song's "put your right arm in, put your right arm out" line is basically the perfect song to include while showcasing the Apple Watch. I seriously can't stop dancing.

But wait, because there's more. While the "Hokey Pokey" promo is definitely a perfect fit for the Apple Watch, the smart device company decided to switch things up by releasing yet another video, but with quite the different vibe. Unlike the cheerful "Hokey Pokey" video, the second video is called "Supernova" by the Hand, and it's a deep and brooding song that is the perfect backdrop to showcase all the incredible details and features in the Apple Watch Series 4. Basically, you're able to watch the "Hokey Pokey" song when you need a pick me up, or you can watch "Supernova" video when you're ready to rock out. Seriously, it's the best of both worlds.

So, now that we're all completely hyped up for the Apple Watch Series 4, here's what we know about the smart device so far. According to Apple's website, the watch doesn't only boast a sleek design, but it offers a ton of logical and helpful functions along with it. It expertly tracks users' heart rate and overall health, and its Comprehensive Activity Tracker serves as a high-tech personal trainer, which shows users daily movements through three realms: move, exercise, and stand. Plus, users are able to share their daily progress with those closest to them, and even take part in some friendly competition. According to Apple, users are able to challenge their friends to "activity" competitions that last seven days, and competitors can earn points based on their activity levels.

I have to admit, I was pretty much sold on the Apple Watch from the "Gather Round" event alone, but after watching those two videos, you can officially consider me a customer. Grab those wallets, order that Apple Watch, and start working on your fitness, people.