The 'AHS: 1984' Episode 5 Promo Shows Everyone Turning On Each Other

If you've been watching the gore of American Horror Story Season 5 from behind a blanket like me, you're probably going to want to stay cozy, because it's only getting scarier from here on out. After a horrifying and equally enlightening Episode 4, the AHS: 1984 Episode 5 promo promises even more heart-pounding action as the season's events unfold. In fact, you might want to upgrade to an extra-warm quilt, just to be safe.

So many things were revealed in the the fourth episode of the 1980s-themed slasher show, I am still having trouble wrapping my head around it all. First, viewers got more insight into the backstory of Montana (Billie Lourd) and the Night Stalker (Zach Villa): In a flashback, it was revealed they met before the events at Camp Redwood at Montana's aerobics class. They bonded over their love of Billy Idol, and then Night Stalker brutally killed one of the class members who annoyed Montana during the session. Following that, they had a bloody hook-up, and Montana revealed her brother was killed at Brooke's (Emma Roberts) wedding, and she blames the former bride for his death. It was there in the locker room that Montana ordered the Night Stalker to kill Brooke.

The other big revelation in the episode confirmed what many AHS fans had suspected: Margaret (Leslie Grossman) was the Camp Redwood killer back in the '70s. According to flashbacks and Margaret's retelling, she was sick of being picked on by other counselors, and so she brutally murdered them, then pinned the killings on Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch), who appeared to be in love with her. Jingles was arrested and taken to a mental institution, where her was essentially tortured to the point where he actually believed he was the murderer. After explaining this all to Jingles, Margaret shot him in an attempted to pin the camp's latest horrors on him yet again. However, he was later seen up and walking again, so it looks like he survived that attack, unless that ghost theory is actually true.

One final twist came at the very end of the episode, when the Night Stalker, who had previously seemed very dead after his battle with Jingles, levitated and then came back to life. This isn't the first time the season has brought back people who have been murdered, so it's not that wild, but still, I want answers about this resurrection thing.

Hopefully more will be made clear in Episode 5, but judging from the promo, there will probably be more twists first. Watch the clip below for yourself:

Here are my takeaways: The Night Stalker unearths something dark from Donna (aka Rita, played by Angelica Ross), Xavier (Cody Fern) develops a thing for fire after being trapped in the oven in Episode 4, and people start revealing their true selves to one another. Oh, and there's definitely more tension between Margaret and Jingles. TBH, I wouldn't be surprised if they hook up at some point throughout all this — more shocking things have happened.

AHS: 1984 continues on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 p.m. on FX.