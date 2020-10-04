The 'After We Collided' Cast's Instagrams Will Quench Your Thirst

Every once in a while, a series comes along that's so steamy, you can't help but fall in love with the actors who play the iconic parts. The After series, based on the novels of the same name by Anna Todd, is the definition of one of those sultry watches. The first film adaption was released in 2019 and with the second film hot on its heels, time to do some digging and find your off-screen crush. Judging by the After We Collided cast's Instagrams, the actors are just as smokin' IRL.

In case you were too distracted by the sex scenes to pay attention to the plot, here's a quick recap: Tessa (Josephine Langford) heads off to college, where she meets bad-boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Naturally, she ends things with her high school boyfriend Noah (Dylan Arnold) and the two get together. Unfortunately, she learns Hardin got with her as part of a bet and the first film ends while the two are broken up.

After watching the trailer for After We Collided (and reading the book, if you're a fan of spoilers), it's clear the drama —and steamy hookups — are just getting started. Take a peek at the faces you'll be seeing on-screen and in your dreams when the second installment is released in the U.S. on Oct. 23.

1. Josephine Langford As Tessa Young The star of the film doesn't have a ton of photos to sift through, but what she lacks in quantity she makes up for in quality. Langford's grid is full of skyline shots and "standing in front of cool wall" poses. While she hasn't posted in over a year (and she doesn't follow anyone), here's hoping that changes with the U.S. release of After We Collided.

2. Hero Fiennes Tiffin As Hardin Scott "Smolder city, population: Hero" might as well be Fiennes Tiffin's handle. The leading man of the series is obviously not camera shy (something to be absolutely thankful for); he posts tons of press photos, shots of his travels, and cute pics of his little sister for his 5.9 million followers to gush over.

3. Dylan Sprouse As Trevor Matthews There's a good chance you already follow Dylan Sprouse on Insta, but if you don't, you're probably scratching your head at the above pic. The Disney Channel alumnus is notorious for archiving his photos on his feed; he usually only releases a new pic for a short while before hiding it. Stay on your toes if you want to see everything Sprouse posts to IG (or just follow his girlfriend Barbara Palvin if you're in desperate need for some insight).

4. Charlie Weber As Christian Vance If you weren't already in love with Charlie Weber after his stinkt as Frank Delfino on How To Get Away With Murder, one glance at his IG and you'll be enchanted. The bearded DILF posts everything from thirst traps to hilarious family shoutouts to his daughter's secret snack drawer.

6. Samuel Larsen As Zed Evans If you're a fan of dreamy, dark-haired musicians, you need to click the follow button on Samuel Larsen's Insta STAT. Not only does Larsen play the guitar (and offer lessons to wanna-be rockstars), but he's also a big fan of going live to interact with fans.

7. Selma Blair As Carol Young It's hard not to be a fan of Selma Blair after her memorable roles in The Sweetest Thing, Cruel Intentions, and of course, Legally Blonde. Her Instagram shows that not only is she a total smokeshow, but when she isn't starring in culturally iconic movies, she's splashing in her pool and excelling at #MomLife.

8. Karimah Westbrook As Karen Scott If you're not already a fan of Karimah Westbrook after seeing her on All American, you will be after scrolling through her pics. When she's not posing with the cast of After We Collided or rocking gowns like it's her job (which I guess it sort of is?), she's spotlighting Black creators and posting fun activities for her followers to try out.

9. Khadijha Red Thunder As Steph Jones There's just one word to describe Khadijha Red Thunder's Insta: hot. Her selfies are hot. Her promos are hot. And her editorials are hot. Scroll through her pics at your own risk and make sure to have a cold shower waiting.

10. Inanna Sarkis As Molly Samuels New mom and fitness guru Inanna Sarkis slays at every stage of life, and her Instagram is the visual proof. Whether she's cuddling with her dog Cooper, chilling at the beach, or doing the splits at 37 weeks, she's the definition of Insta goals.