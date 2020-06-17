Dylan Sprouse's Second Anniversary Instagram For Barbara Palvin Is So Funny

They've officially been together two years and Dylan Sprouse's second anniversary Instagram for Barbara Palvin is equal parts cute and hilarious. In the picture in question, Sprouse and Palvin are all smiles atop a Yosemite mountain. They look very in love and very happy. I love it.

But it has to be noted that they also look very much alike in the picture, which leads me to the funny part of Sprouse's post: The caption.

"A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary," he wrote alongside the adorable Yosemite picture. "Here’s to us looking more alike with each passing year until we’re a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you."

Sprouse's post made it onto his newsfeed on June 17, but, according to what Palvin posted for their first anniversary back in 2019, their actual anniversary is on June 16. "Happy anniversary I love you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of them.

According to an interview with W Magazine, their relationship started when Sprouse slid into Palvin's DMs. “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something," Sprouse told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’"

But things didn't exactly seamlessly work out after that. In fact, Palvin didn't even respond to Sprouse's message for six months. “I took my time,” Palvin told W. “I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."

When she finally did message him back, Sprouse was shooting a movie in China. And here's where things get super rom-commy. "My manager was with me and asked, ‘Dylan, is there anything you wish you had wrapped up before you left?’ And number one, I wish I was there for the opening of my brewery," he recalled. "And for the first time in six months, Barbara popped in my head, and I thought, I wish I had time to take this girl on a date. Ten minutes later, Barbara texts me for the first time in six months.”

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palvin wound up going to China to see him and now, two years later, the rest is history.