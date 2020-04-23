If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day even after it rolls around on April 22, Adidas and Stella McCartney dropped a sustainable workout collection in honor of the holiday. The “Every Day Is Earth Day” collection is made with sustainable materials and methods, including some pieces made entirely from 100% recycled polyester. The collection includes windbreakers, biking shorts, leggings, bags, and more and is available on adidas.com now.

“The Adidas by Stella McCartney collaboration began 15 years ago and has stayed true to delivering the best in performance wear through a fashion lens,” McCartney said in a press release on Adidas’ website. Together, the two brands have brought sustainable practices into activewear. For this particular eco-friendly collection, each product is transparent about the percent of recycled materials used for each item in their descriptions.

The collection mixes tonal beige-shades with neon yellows and bright pinks. With the campaign images showing women stretching atop a rocky mountain with an expanse of blue sky above, the color choices are reminiscent of the view from Joshua Tree during sunrise or sunset. Adidas and McCartney definitely thought of it all in terms of what’s in this collection. There are training bras, swimsuits, bodysuits for the coming hot days. For cold weather, the collection has jackets, hoodies, and even a parka. There are even options for every type of workout pant you could think of, whether you prefer biking shorts, running shorts, leggings, or shorts with tights. there’s even a wide selection of accessories, too, so you can wear your outfit straight from the gym to all your errands and still feel completely put-together.

Courtesy of Adidas

Since McCartney launched her brand in 2001, she’s been at the forefront of the vegan and eco-friendly fashion movement. McCartney’s also worked with Econyl, an organization that recycles nylon and polyester from landfills and oceans into regenerated nylon, since 2013, proving the brand’s long-standing commitment to practicing sustainability. In general, “Sustainability” has now become a buzzword in the fashion world, with many designers striving to follow in McCartney’s footsteps. For the now-postponed Summer Olympics, Nike even designed all the Olympic uniforms to be made from recycled material, and more and more brands are searching for ways into more environmentally ethical manufacturing practices.

Looking good and feeling good is a great way to start your workouts, but you’ll probably feel even better if you’re helping the environment, too. Just because Earth Day only comes once a year, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show the planet love all the time. While you’re showing yourself a little love with new workout clothes, show Mother Earth some as well with the new Stella McCartney x Adidas collection. See some key pieces below:

