One thing Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) is known for is his loyalty. A Million Little Things fans are accustomed to how fiercely he protects and defends his friends. Whether it's offering Maggie (Allison Miller) moral support through her chemo, providing pep talks to Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield), or just joking around with Rome (Romany Malco) and Eddie (David Giuntoli), Gary's life revolves around his friends. But A Million Little Things' Season 3, Episode 12 promo finally provides fans with a glimpse into the character's family background with a visit from his dad, Javier (Paul Rodriguez).

In Season 1, Gary realized the reason he could never commit to a relationship was because his mom left him when he was only 9 years old. In the years that followed, Gary said he and his dad had different ways of coping with their loss, causing the two to drift apart. But Gary has grown a lot throughout the seasons, so it's no surprise he's willing to reconnect with his father now. Still, it's clear there's tension between the two Mendez men.

Things don't look so bright for Eddie and Katherine (Grace Park) either. Done with rehab and back at home, Eddie is disappointed when Katherine says she won't be able to make it for dinner and immediately suspects she's with someone else. And he's right, as it looks like she instead chooses to be with Alan (Terry Chen), the co-worker she's befriended ever since Eddie's relapse earlier in the season. Though Katherine and Alan have been pretty hands-off one another (except for a couple kisses), it looks like Katherine may be willing to take their relationship further this episode.

Katherine is not the only one weighing her options, however. In this week's promo, Danny questions if he's ready to come out as gay to his friends and classmates in school.

Everyone clearly has a lot on their plate, and Rome and Regina (Christina Moses) are no exception. Although the promo doesn't preview their upcoming story, the official episode synopsis reveals what's in store for them, and it's going to be super timely as it airs on the heels of news that Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, May 5, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.