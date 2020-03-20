Following the central mystery of Season 1, the second iteration of A Million Little Things has been woven with a ton of separate story threads. Now, it looks like they're finally all coming together. The promo for A Million Little Things's Season 2 finale is packed with big moments for everyone, and it's shaping up to be just as draw-dropping as its predecessor.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 18 follow. After a super-strong first season, in which the whole Boston friend group was untied in solving the mystery of Jon Dixon's death, Season 2 saw them all splinter off to deal with their own problems. There were makeups (Eddie and Katherine), breakups (Maggie and Gary, ugh), and huge life decisions (Rome and Regina deciding to adopt a baby). Now that the season is coming to a close, there's a lot to wrap up.

Check out the synopsis and promo below:

As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident on the season finale

TV Promos on YouTube

Once you get your heart rate to slow down after taking all that in, it's time to unpack. First of all, it looks like Rome and Regina are about to have one of the biggest days of their lives, and hopefully it's going to be a happy one. The promo shows birth mother Eve going into labor, but it looks like something is going to go wrong at the hospital.

As for Maggie and Gary... it's complicated, just as it has been basically all season. They've gone back and forth with being in love with one another for months now, and it looks like it's all coming to a head.

Then there's Eddie. On one hand, he's doing super well at home, what with the vow renewal signifying his relationship with Katherine was improving, but in recent episodes, he discovered a new mystery that could upend everything.

The rest of the gang of course have their own stuff going on, so hopefully everyone can come together to support one another in what's bound to be a wild Season 2 ending.

The A Million Little Things Season 2 finale airs Thursday, March 26, at 10 p.m. ET.