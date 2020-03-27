Like pretty much every A Million Little Things fan, Lizzy Greene has thoughts about how the second season of her hit ABC show ended. The episode was filled with shock after shock, and the very final moments revealed a twist that could change everything. With a million big questions on viewers' minds, Lizzy Greene's explanation of the A Million Little Things Season 2 finale will hold you over until answers are (hopefully) revealed.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things' Season 2 finale, "Til Death Do Us Part," follow. "We've kind of flipped everybody's expectations on their ear," Greene, who plays Sophie Dixon, tells Elite Daily. "The finale of Season 1 is all about new life and hope and new beginnings ... whereas Season 2's ending is more sorrowful."

Going into the episode, fans were expecting to see Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) finally adopt Eve's (Ebboney J. Wilson) newborn baby, and Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) renew their vows. Of course, neither of those things happened, as Eve decided she wanted to keep the baby, and Eddie... well, things didn't work out too well for him, either.

After realizing he had something to do with the death of his friend Alex many year ago, Eddie got into a dark place. Instead of rushing to the hospital to be with his friends during their time of need, or preparing to renew his vows with Katherine, Eddie headed to a bar, where he got dangerously close to breaking his 10 years of sobriety. However, just as he went to take a sip of alcohol, a seemingly drunk guy bumped into him, and it snapped him back to reality. Eddie quickly left the bar, calling Katherine to tell her he loved her, and he wanted to go forward with the vow renewal that night. But just then, a car came screeching into view, hitting Eddie, hard, and the screen cut to black, marking the end of A Million Little Things Season 2.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Though Greene admits she and the rest of the cast were shook by this twist for Eddie, she also reveals the show had been hinting at it all season long.

"There's just a lot of, like, car-type stuff throughout the entire thing, where people almost get in accidents," she says, adding some examples: "When Rome and Regina are buying their car, they're about to pull out and somebody zooms behind them and then the car stops itself ... Actual car accidents as well — I got into a tiny one [in Episode 7]. And then, of course, there's a lot of stuff with just learning how to drive."

Greene can't say whether Eddie is dead or alive after the accident, but either way, she knows it'll be a tough road ahead for everyone. "It's completely up in the air. If he were to survive, obviously there would be consequences with injuries and stuff," she says. Weighing the possibility he doesn't survive, though, Greene doesn't think that'll necessarily mean fans will never get to see him again. "If he weren't to survive... I also think about if John — although he wasn't alive, he was very prominent in episodes. So, if it's completely whatever the writers choose."

Another storyline left wide open after Season 2's ending is Gary (James Roday) and Maggie's (Allison Miller) relationship. In the finale, they each expressed their love for one another, but admitted the timing just wasn't right for them. In a total Ross-and-Rachel move, they part as friends, with Maggie presumably heading off to Oxford and Gary going off to be with his new girlfriend Darcy (Floriana Lima).

"I think that Gary's really experimenting with Darcy ... and, I think that Maggie sort of has realized [her] relationship [with Gary] is sort of on hold," Greene explains. "I know they obviously still have great feelings for each other in the show, and, I don't want to put it to bed forever. I mean, if we get a third season, I really do think that they will [get back together] at some point — I mean, well, I sure hope."

Of course, all of this is contingent on whether the series gets picked up for a third season. Considering the cliffhanger ending, it certainly seems likely ABC will green-light another round of episodes, but Greene remains grounded about the whole thing. "We're completely at the mercy of the networks," she explains. "Of course, we're all incredibly hopeful and we would love to have another season. I know our writers have sort of broken down a few storylines if that were to be the case ... I'd love to be able to portray Sophie as long as possible."