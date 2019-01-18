On the winter premiere of A Million Little Things, understanding why Jon killed himself took a backseat as mysteries surrounding his finances and possible double life emerged. Set to lose the family home soon, Delilah is now $18 million in debt after Jon once asked her to unknowingly sign a loan gaining access to her personal assets. While Gary and Katherine learned that Ashley was still sending money into Jon's bank account, Gary also shared what "Rutledge" meant to Jon's friends. The A Million Little Things Season 1 Episode 12 promo promises even more details about Jon's truth, but it also teases a major "twist of fate." What could possibly happen next?

At the end of Jan. 17's "Secrets and Lies," Gary (James Roday) shed light on the Rutledge trust, revealing that the name was shorthand among the men for "take care of my family." After learning that Ashley (Christina Ochoa) was authorizing transfers into that account, seemingly a source of funds for the men and Barbara Morgan to look after the Dixons, Gary and Katherine (Grace Park) tried to track her down for more answers. Ashley was then seen shredding documents in her apartment, but she was revealed to be at Jon's secret apartment while Gary and Katherine were at her actual home.

Having tied clearer knowledge of Jon's financial situation back to Ashley, Gary and Katherine definitely aren't giving up in their pursuit of her. But before we see them confront her, the show's next episode will focus on what the group was experiencing the day before Jon (Ron Livingston) died.

ABC's synopsis for the Jan. 24 episode reads:

We go back to the day before Jon’s death, before everything seemed to have fallen apart. Jon is struggling both in his personal and work life, Delilah and Eddie make plans to tell Jon about their secret affair, and Maggie attempts to start her new life in Boston.

The episode seems poised to answer some of the more specific questions about Jon's death as seen in the pilot. Remember how Gary found out about it first and was the one to tell Delilah (Stephanie Szostak)? Now with more insight into Jon and Delilah's bumpy relationship and D's affair with Eddie (David Giuntoli), we can likely expect to see exactly why a friend rather than a wife was first contacted after a man's suicide. Other details like Rome's decision to kill himself and Gary's mindset on being a cancer survivor may also be explored.

The promo also appears to include clips from the next few weeks, revealing that Maggie's cancer returns and Ashley finally gives Delilah the blue envelope Jon left behind. Constance Zimmer's character, long suspected to be the insurance beneficiary Barbara Morgan, also meets Delilah, telling her, "I knew your husband." Ashley then alludes to knowing the exact intent behind Jon's sketchy finances, saying, "He had a plan all along." Do the contents of that blue envelope deliver the big twist the promo promises?

The jury's still out on whether or not we should even bother liking Jon at this point, but at least the characters seem as on the fence about him as we feel. Season 1 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.