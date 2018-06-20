Island getaways are necessary when you need some rest and relaxation. You can't deny how calming beaches are, especially when you're feeling stressed at work. With summer right around the corner, it's time to start planning your beach vacation. When life gets busy, it's easy for us to put "me time" on the back burner. Sometimes, we forget just how beneficial a vacation can be. If you're feeling burnt out, then you may want to consider heading to the beach. Before you know it, you'll be feeling brand new. The most peaceful beach destinations will rejuvenate your soul when work is stressful AF.

We all know that having a packed daily schedule filled with work priorities can get real old, real fast. When you need some serious stress relief, consider visiting an island. The calming effects of the ocean will soothe your soul and relax your mind. The serene atmosphere will give you the time and space you need to bounce back in the best way possible. This might just be the peaceful escape you need to return to work with a clear mind. You'll thank yourself for visiting one of the most peaceful beach destinations for some much-needed relaxation and time to unplug.

1 The Maldives Patrice Gaucher on YouTube The Maldives is known to be a popular honeymoon destination, but it's also the perfect place for anyone who's in need of a bit of R&R. Imagine resting in your overwater bungalow while being surrounding by turquoise water. You'll be able to dive into the ocean right from your front porch, and swim with the marine life. This sound like the absolute dream.

2 Tahiti Tahiti Tourisme - Polynésie Française on YouTube This French Polynesian island is my idea of heaven. Known as the "Queen of the Pacific," Tahiti is an island that has it all. You can kick back and relax on the soft sand, go hiking, or book a Jeep safari tour. You'll find yourself mesmerized as soon as you step foot onto the island.

3 Bora Bora PANAURU on YouTube If you haven't heard of Bora Bora, you just might be living under a rock. This iconic beach destination is the definition of paradise. The island is known for it's Instagram-worthy floating villas, and it's clear as to why. Bora Bora is an island you'll never want to leave.

4 Koh Lipe, Thailand TJ.7 on YouTube Koh Lipe is a hidden slice of paradise off the coast of southern Thailand. You can explore this small island by foot, or set sail for some island hopping. Ultimately, Koh Lipe is the great escape you need in your life, so what are you waiting for? It's time to book those plane tickets.

5 Moorea, French Polynesia Ophidian on YouTube Moorea is one of many breathtaking islands in French Polynesia. The crystal clear waters and dramatic landscapes will calm your soul and bless your Instagram feed. Moorea is ideal for anyone who wants get away from it all and bask in the natural beauty of this big world.

6 Koh Rong, Cambodia しげまつひろし on YouTube Koh Rong is a picturesque island in Cambodia. This is the perfect beach for anyone who wants to get away from it all and truly unplug from Emails and deadlines. This is the place you really want to be to truly disconnect.

7 Kauai, Hawaii LukasFilms on YouTube It's no secret that Hawaii is known for its beautiful islands, and Kauai is no exception. Whether you opt for a Hawaiian healing pedicure, or a lilikoi body polish, you can't go wrong heading to The Grand Hyatt for some pampering at the spa. Kauai is the type of place where you'll feel more relaxed than you've ever been before.

8 Vis, Croatia Vivatvong Vichit-Vadakan on YouTube Vis is a true gem located in Croatia, and you'll instantly be captivated by the surrounding scenery upon arrival. Whether you rent a boat or relax your trip away on the sand, this destination is waiting for you to explore its beauty.