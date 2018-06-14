Long Weekend Trips To Take This Summer If You Don't Want To Be A Cliché

What are your summer plans? If you're having trouble deciding what to do and where to go, then I'm here to help you out. Trip planning can be the most stressful aspect of travel, especially when you're pressed for time. Don't doubt the power of a long weekend trip. You don't necessarily need to use your entire two weeks of vacation to explore a new destination. Sometimes, a long weekend will do the trick. You'll be on a natural high after everything you've experienced. These long weekend trips to take this summer will help you discover some incredible hidden gems.

Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to decide where you'll be able to make the most of your weekend off. There are some unlikely destinations that should be on your radar. When you visit the more popular destinations, you risk putting a damper on your travels. You'll spend hours waiting in long lines, and ain't nobody got time for that! On a weekend trip, the goal is to get straight to the point. You have to make the most out of the time you do have. Whether you're based in the U.S. or Europe, these destinations could quite possibly help you enjoy your long weekend to the fullest.

1 Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina Samuel and Audrey - Travel and Food Videos on YouTube While the streets of Croatia are filled this summer, you should consider visiting Mostar in Bosnia and Hercegovina. This city is full of unique history and rich culture. You can catch the annual diving competition, which takes place on the famous Stari Most bridge. Venture to Kravice Falls to discover the natural beauty in this area. Of course, you can't forget get full on all of the local dishes. A long weekend in Mostar will leave you pleasantly surprised.

2 Lombok, Indonesia BookingHunterTV on YouTube Bali is booming, but Lombok is also worthy of your praise. This Indonesian island is the heavenly escape you never knew you needed to visit. It's bursting with marine life, incredible landscapes, refreshing waterfalls, and dreamy beaches. The Gili Islands are perfect for those who want to do some diving or snorkeling. You'll be able to kick back and enjoy the good vibes. If you want to get active, you can spend the day hiking volcanos. There is so much more to this slice of paradise, and you'll just have to experience for yourself.

3 Isla Holbox, Mexico La Francesa Te Explica on YouTube Isla Holbox is a stunning island in Mexico, and it's basically the definition of complete and utter paradise. Unlike nearby resort towns, this island isn't overcrowded with tourism. You could spend days lounging around, totally unplugging, and enjoying the simple pleasures. As if the white sand beaches and sparkling turquoise waters aren't enough to convince you, you'll be happy to discover that the beach is full of wildlife. If you're in need of pure relaxation, then Isla Holbox should be your next vacation spot.