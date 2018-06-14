Long Weekend Trips To Take This Summer If You Don't Want To Be A Cliché
What are your summer plans? If you're having trouble deciding what to do and where to go, then I'm here to help you out. Trip planning can be the most stressful aspect of travel, especially when you're pressed for time. Don't doubt the power of a long weekend trip. You don't necessarily need to use your entire two weeks of vacation to explore a new destination. Sometimes, a long weekend will do the trick. You'll be on a natural high after everything you've experienced. These long weekend trips to take this summer will help you discover some incredible hidden gems.
Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to decide where you'll be able to make the most of your weekend off. There are some unlikely destinations that should be on your radar. When you visit the more popular destinations, you risk putting a damper on your travels. You'll spend hours waiting in long lines, and ain't nobody got time for that! On a weekend trip, the goal is to get straight to the point. You have to make the most out of the time you do have. Whether you're based in the U.S. or Europe, these destinations could quite possibly help you enjoy your long weekend to the fullest.
1Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina
While the streets of Croatia are filled this summer, you should consider visiting Mostar in Bosnia and Hercegovina. This city is full of unique history and rich culture. You can catch the annual diving competition, which takes place on the famous Stari Most bridge. Venture to Kravice Falls to discover the natural beauty in this area. Of course, you can't forget get full on all of the local dishes. A long weekend in Mostar will leave you pleasantly surprised.
2Lombok, Indonesia
Bali is booming, but Lombok is also worthy of your praise. This Indonesian island is the heavenly escape you never knew you needed to visit. It's bursting with marine life, incredible landscapes, refreshing waterfalls, and dreamy beaches. The Gili Islands are perfect for those who want to do some diving or snorkeling. You'll be able to kick back and enjoy the good vibes. If you want to get active, you can spend the day hiking volcanos. There is so much more to this slice of paradise, and you'll just have to experience for yourself.
3Isla Holbox, Mexico
Isla Holbox is a stunning island in Mexico, and it's basically the definition of complete and utter paradise. Unlike nearby resort towns, this island isn't overcrowded with tourism. You could spend days lounging around, totally unplugging, and enjoying the simple pleasures. As if the white sand beaches and sparkling turquoise waters aren't enough to convince you, you'll be happy to discover that the beach is full of wildlife. If you're in need of pure relaxation, then Isla Holbox should be your next vacation spot.
4Fredericksburg, Texas
Fredericksburg is a charming town in the Texas Hill Country. All you need is a weekend to discover the many gems this small town has to offer your wanderlust and IG feed.
If you love the great outdoors, you'll enjoy hitting the road to hike to the top of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Alternatively, you can organize a wine tour if you're interested in sippin' some of the region's best wine. Hit up the variety of shops if you want to bring home some cute souvenirs. Trust me, you'll wish you could extend your stay when you arrive in Fredericksburg.
A long weekend trip could be more amazing than you ever expected. When you're short on time or money, consider hitting up these destinations for an unforgettable experience that will leave you wanting more.