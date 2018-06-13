Tis' the sea-son to try new things. It's officially summer, which means it's time to hit the beach. Instead of chillin' in the sand, why not learn how to surf? Surfing is such a fun way to paddle out into the ocean and get active. You'll get a full body workout, and will gain an even deeper respect for nature. Learning to surf requires effort and dedication, but it all pays off in the end. Eventually, you'll be riding waves in pure bliss. If you really want to learn in the perfect atmosphere, these are the best surfing retreats to sign up for this summer.

When is the last time you tried something for the first time? Learning a new skill can build your confidence and help you gain new excitement in your life. You may start from the bottom, but you quickly realize that it's all about the journey. Summer is the perfect time to invest in new adventures. Consider learning how to surf if you want to incorporate something different into your life. If you sign up for a surfing retreat, you'll have the opportunity to learn alongside others who have the same goal in mind. You can test your limits by exploring a new country and learning how to surf all at once.

1 Rise Up Surf In Nicaragua Rise Up Surf Nicaragua on YouTube Hit the waves in Nicaragua with Rise Up Surf. "Central America's best surf camp" offers a variety of packages to help you become a skilled surfer. They even offer a yoga and surfing camp where you'll get coaching from surf instructors, learn surf theory, pose for awesome surf photos, practice daily yoga, and receive five healthy meals per day. This sounds like the perfect surf getaway for anyone who wants to learn.

2 Surf Maroc In Morocco surfmaroc on YouTube Most people visit Morocco for the markets, but you can get your surf on with Surf Maroc. They offer a seven day retreat that includes sunrise yoga, gourmet meals, seafront lodging, and professional surf sessions. You'll be able to learn from the best while experiencing a different side of Morocco than most. They welcome guests of all skill-sets.

3 Believe Surf Camp And Yoga In Santa Teresa, Costa Rica MelchiorVanNigtevecht/Stocksy You'll surf some of the golden waves of Costa Rica with Believe Surf Camp and Yoga. Their goal is to teach people of all levels to become better surfers. There are a variety of packages available to help you get the most out of your experience. In addition to surfing, you can participate in yoga classes, horseback riding, stand up paddling, and canopy adventures.

4 The Chillhouse In Bali The Chillhouse - Bali Surf and Yoga Retreats on YouTube The Chillhouse surf resort is based in Canggu, Bali's trendiest spot. It's the perfect kind of retreat for both beginners and experienced surfers. They offer daily surfing sessions in the morning and afternoon. You can sign up for one session or 13, whatever floats your boat. When you stay at the Chillhouse, yoga sessions and breakfast are included. This will be an amazing opportunity for you to catch waves with likeminded travelers.