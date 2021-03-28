The stripe is a versatile and classic pattern to wear, and the best striped shirts are ones that Amazon reviewers love — that also happen to fit your unique look. Stripes can range from bold and colorful to simple and elegant, and striped shirts come in a bunch of different styles. Choose between tanks, tees, sweaters, and more depending on your needs and preferences.

When it comes to choosing your ideal striped shirt, tanks, and crop tops are ideal choices for warm weather, while long-sleeve shirts, sweaters, and sweatshirts are musts when temperatures drop. T-shirts are a wardrobe staple — wear them on their own or layered with other pieces. And button-downs are perfect for a slightly dressier look. With each of these styles you’ll be able to choose from different necklines (such as V-neck, crewneck, and turtleneck) and sleeve lengths. Sleeveless or short-sleeve shirts will help you stay cool, while 3/4 and long sleeve options are warmer overall.

Be sure that you also pay attention to the fabric that the shirt is made from and choose one that feels right to you: Cotton is soft and breathable, synthetics like polyester and semi-synthetics like rayon and modal can wick moisture, and spandex gives clothing just a bit of extra stretch.

There are an overwhelming number of striped shirts to choose from on Amazon, so to help you out, I narrowed it down to these top nine shirts, which all have stellar reviews on the site. They’re also all under $30 — so go ahead, pick up a few options and rock those stripes.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, tons of reviewers indicate that this long-sleeve shirt from Amazon Essentials is a total staple piece in their closet. The striped shirt has a classic fit with a straight hem and a rounded neckline. And it’s made from a combination of cotton, modal, and spandex, so it’s soft and stretchy, yet still durable — aka it'll hold up well in the washing machine. This pick comes in a couple of different striped options, and some solid-colored picks as well. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Amazon Essentials have been making some nice clothing and this long-sleeve shirt is no exception. Black and white stripes make for an eye-catching pattern on this woman's shirt which is made of comfortable, stretchy material. Easy to clean and take on and off." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2. A Brightly Colored Crop Top With Tie Straps Allegra K Rainbow Striped Crop Top $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This striped shirt from Allegra K is vibrant, colorful, and honestly, just fun to wear — what more could you ask for? The summery crop top features straps that can actually be tied to adjust their length to your preferences. Made from cotton with a touch of spandex, the top is soft and breathable. It boasts a slim fit, a square neckline, plus bead detailing on the straps. This pick is machine washable. Choose from a handful of different colors and styles of stripes, including a unique tie dye one. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This may be my favorite tank top of all time. It’s like Rainbow Brite and Candy Land had a baby. It’s so flattering, super sunny and cheerful, and perfect for summer!" Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3. A Color-Blocked T-Shirt Romwe Crewneck Striped Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $21 | Amazon See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but this short-sleeve T-shirt from Romwe just makes me smile whenever I look at it. And it’s clear that I’m not the only one that’s a fan. This top has more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, with lots of reviewers calling this pick tons of fun. The short-sleeved shirt combines stripes and color-blocking, and it has a boxy, relaxed fit. It’s made from cotton and spandex, so it’s soft with just a touch of stretch. Choose from a variety of striped options, as well as some other patterns, too. Reviewers indicate that the shirt is machine washable; just be sure to line dry it. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I really liked the material and quality of this shirt! I wasn’t expecting it to be such good quality for that price! It is soft, fits well, and I love the design. Great purchase!" Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

4. A Light Sweater With Thick Stripes Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With its classic fit, horizontal stripes, and V-neck, this sweater from Amazon Essentials is one of those wardrobe staples you can always have on hand — particularly for those days you just can't decide what to wear. The sweater is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and is designed to be fitted but not tight. Ribbing on the cuffs, hem, and collar adds a little polish. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that this sweater holds up quite well in the washing machine, so you don’t need to worry about it shrinking or pilling. If this navy and burgundy stripe combination isn’t your personal fave, this pick comes in a couple of other colors with stripes, as well as some solids and different patterns, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am really happy with this sweater. In fact, I went back and ordered another in the pastel stripe. The fit is pretty true to size. It is a comfortable fabric and enough stretch to be flattering. The length is great. Not too long and not short. Sits about mid hip. It's fairly fitted but not tight. I would like to buy it in another color too, that's how much I like it. Very satisfied with this purchase." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5. A Button-Down Shirt With Vertical Stripes Goodthreads Washed Cotton Shirt $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this shirt from Goodthreads is soft and lightweight with a loose, relaxed fit that's super comfortable and stylish. The collared shirt features vertical stripes, long sleeves, and buttons down the front. Other details include a left chest pocket, button closures at the cuffs, and a shirt-tail hem. This pick is machine washable, and it comes in a couple of other striped options, as well as in some different patterns. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is one of those stealth pieces that makes you look polished but feels like your in your favorite jeans and t-shirt. It’s soft, fits beautifully, and is extremely comfortable. It washes like a dream and it really is wrinkle resistant. Pops out of the dryer ready to wear. It looks business casual / pulled together for Zoom meetings. I wear it at least once a week, and I’ve found myself reaching for this beauty even on weekends." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. A Cozy Sweatshirt With Side Cutouts Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Pullover with Side Cutouts $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This pick from Daily Ritual isn’t just your average sweatshirt; it has design details that make it special, like a longer length and curved side slits. Made from a blend of 58% cotton, 39% modal, and 3% elastane, the soft sweatshirt is on the thicker side (so it's warm!), but it’s still quite breathable so you don't have to worry about overheating. It has a relaxed fit, a crewneck, and long sleeves. This sweatshirt is only available in white and black stripes, but it does come in two solid colors and some additional sizes as well. It’s machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have 2 of these shirts and love them. I get cold easily, and this particular shirt keeps me comfortably warm all day. A good purchase, at a good price!" Available sizes: 1X — 7X

7. An Athletic T-Shirt For Less Than $10 Amazon Essentials Studio Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With a price tag of less than $10, this striped shirt from Amazon Essentials is an amazing deal. Made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, the shirt is lightweight and moisture-wicking with short sleeves to help you stay cool even during exercise. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that the top has a classic fit that's neither tight nor baggy. The shirt features a V-neck and thin, subtle stripes. Choose from a a couple of color options with stripes, and some solid-colored picks, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is well made, flattering and easy to care for. I like the fit and feel of it! Nice neckline is not-too-revealing, and not-too-boring. Nice taper in the body, it hits at the hip bone on the hemline. Great shirt." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8. A High-Neck Tank Top Sherosa Tank Top $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 80% polyester, 15% cotton, and 5% spandex, this tank top from Sherosa is the perfect pick for when temperatures rise, since it’s moisture-wicking and lightweight. Plus, reviewers on Amazon indicate that it has a looser fit — aka it won’t cling to you even if you sweat. The high-neck top features thinner stripes and a hi-low hem. It’s machine washable. Choose from a couple of other striped options, as well as some different patterns. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these so much!! I have two of the striped ones. The material is great, thick but not uncomfortable. [...] I wear them to work under my cardigans or kimonos and the high neck is perfect and very flattering. They're also great to wear alone if you're going out or something. A cute lace bralette underneath is perfect!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large