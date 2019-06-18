The 8 Best Jeans You Can Buy On Walmart.com Right Now

There's a lot to be said about the perfect pair of jeans. You can dress them up, or you can dress them down. You can wear them with a tank for summer, or layer with a cozy sweater for fall. Even when it feels like you have to search a lifetime for the best-fitting jeans around, the payoff is worth it. Jeans are basically the most versatile closet necessity, which is why we've taken the liberty of finding the best jeans on Walmart.com for you.

Not only does Walmart.com have the cutest jeans at affordable prices, but they also have an array of styles that'll make you do a double take. I'm talking distressed denim shorts, high-waist flares, cropped skinny jeans, and even jeans with unexpected embellishments. It'll be hard to pick your faves, but I suggest starting off with a look at these eight essential pairs.

Make A Statement With Embellishments

Sofia Skinny Studded Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean Women's $30 | Walmart

A High-Waist, Cropped Flare Is So On Trend

Mayra High Waist Destructed Crop Flare Jean Women's $27 | Walmart

These Deconstructed Shorts Are Made For Summer

Lila Destructed Easy Short Women's $20 | Walmart

The Perfect Everyday Skinny Jean

Sofía Skinny Mid Rise Soft Stretch Ankle Jean Women's $23 | Walmart

Keep It Retro With These High Waist Flares

Melisa High Waist Stretch Flare Jean Women's $28 | Walmart

Take Your Skinny Jeans To The Next Level With A Ripped Hem Detail

Rosa Curvy High Waist Ripped Hem Ankle Jean Women's $25 | Walmart

Comfy, Knit Denim Joggers Are A Must

Paula Soft Stretch Knit Denim Jogger Women's $27 | Walmart

Update Your Skinnies With Distressed Details

Sofía Skinny Destructed Mid Rise Ankle Jean Women's $25 | Walmart

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.