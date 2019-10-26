The 7 Best Cheap Converse Look-Alikes

It’s great to have a handy pair of Chuck Taylors in your shoe collection, but if you can't afford a pair, there are great alternatives. Luckily, Amazon has some of the best cheap Converse look-alikes that can stand in for the real thing in both low-top and high-top styles. The full price of a new pair of Converse sneakers is around $50 to $60 depending on the style, so all of the options on this list are below that price.

To mimic the iconic Converse style, most of these picks are made from durable but lightweight canvas and feature eyelets (with or without laces) and chunky rubber soles. There’s also a faux leather style and a rubber rain boot that’s perfect for wet weather.

In addition to being lightweight and breathable, canvas shoes are usually easy to clean with a little soap, water, and gentle scrubbing. They’re perfect for everyday wear with jeans but also look adorable when paired with dresses. However, this style of sneaker offers minimal arch support, so they may not be the best choice for walking long distances unless you add an insole.

If you love the Converse style but want to skip the price tag, these are the best cheap Converse look-alikes available on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Low-Top ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneaker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in black, white, or a fun animal print, this low-top canvas lace-up sneaker is very similar to the classic Chuck Taylor All Stars but less than half the price. Made from durable canvas, they’re lightweight and breathable. The anti-slip rubber sole offers plenty of grip while you’re walking, too. "I originally set out to order a pair of black [Converse]," wrote one Amazon shopper. "However, I came across these for less than half the price and decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed. I’ve worn them a couple of times for 8-10 hours, and they are comfortable." Available sizes: 6 - 11

2. The Best Overall High-Top ZGR High-Top Shoes $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The iconic Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops inspired this shoe, which is available in classic white or black. They’re made from breathable canvas and feature an anti-slip rubber sole. "These sneakers do a great mimic of Converse Chuck Taylors at a fraction of the price...they are very, very comfortable the first time you put them on," wrote one fan on Amazon. And after more than 200 reviews, it's gotten a 4.5-star rating so it seems like plenty of other fans agree. Available sizes: 6 - 11

3. A Low-Top With More Color Options SUNJIN ACRO Unisex Low-Top Canvas Shoes $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a burst of color to your footwear thanks to these low-top lace-up canvas sneakers inspired by Chuck Taylors. They’re available in bright red and navy blue, as well as black and white. These sneakers are made from breathable canvas and have a sturdy anti-slip rubber sole. Plus, they're available in a slightly wider size range than the top pick. "These are super cute ... I love my [Converse] shoes and as an extra pair that look like them but without the cost these are great! True to size," commented one shopper. Available sizes: 4 - 12

4. An All-White Chuck Taylor-Style Low-Top AOMAIS Low-Top Shoes $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a monochromatic Converse-inspired sneaker, that's all white, this lace-up low-top canvas shoe is a stylish, affordable option. They have a PU leather upper instead of the canvas which is easy to wipe clean. An anti-slip rubber sole provides grip while you’re walking. This sneaker is available in classic black or white canvas styles as well. "Living in a big city and wearing white shoes can be a bad combination, but with the leather exterior, they're easy to wipe clean," noted one shopper. "I also love that they look just like Converse, but they don't have any sort of big label." Available sizes: 6 - 11

5. A Converse-Inspired Platform Sneaker In Lots Of Colors Orlancy Canvas Platform Shoes $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For a sneaker with a bit of lift, these Converse-inspired lace-up platform shoes are a super affordable pick. Made from breathable canvas, this sneaker has a thick platform rubber sole with anti-slip grip. They're available in classic white or black as well as brighter styles like a mint green and a red-and-white windowpane pattern. However, note that these run small, so Amazon shoppers have been buying a half size up: "I would definitely recommend these for the price. I'm normally a 6 but after reading reviews I got a 6.5 and they were a little big but once I laced it up they fit perfectly!" Available sizes: 4.5 - 8.5

6. A Fan-Favorite Slip-On Converse Look-Alike Blowfish Play Fashion Sneaker $36 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who prefer a lace-free look, these slip-on distressed canvas sneakers with eyelets are similar to classic Chuck Taylors. They have a thick, flexible rubber sole just like the All Stars. In addition to classic white, they're available in a variety of colors and patterns including bright yellow, a golden metallic, and floral prints. "Love these shoes and get a ton of compliments. I wear them almost daily," wrote one happy fan. Some reviewers even found the insoles to be more cushioned than Converse. Available sizes: 6 - 11