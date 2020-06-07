Chafing is an all-too-common form of irritation that many of us will experience at some point or another. But luckily, there are products that can help. Whether a cream, a powder, or a smartly designed pair of underwear, the best anti-chafing products work to create a barrier on your skin to help reduce the friction that causes chafing in the first place. The best topical products for chafing often also have soothing and moisturizing properties to help relieve irritation, while things like underwear and nipple guards are great for prevention, or used in conjunction with topical products.

Aside from using the right products — the best of which are outlined ahead — there are a few other steps you can take to help prevent chafing, like: Avoiding cotton clothing, since it easily soaks up moisture, and choosing moisture-wicking synthetic clothing instead (if you tend to experience chafing in the foot area, this applies to socks, too); Wearing tight-fitting clothing, like leggings or bike shorts, when you participate in activities that might cause you to chafe (such as running); And staying as cool as possible, since heat encourages sweating and sweating makes skin more vulnerable to chafing.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop seven of the best products to help prevent chafing, all for under $20 on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Anti-Chafing Stick Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Gold Bond's budget-friendly Friction Defense Stick contains smooth, slippery aloe vera extract and zinc oxide (commonly found in diaper rash cream) to create a safe, non-irritating barrier on your skin that lasts, in a handy stick form that makes reapplication easy. Unscented and non-greasy, it can be used all over your body, doesn't feel overly sticky, and won't stain clothing.

2. The Best Anti-Chafing Stick For Your Feet BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Though you could use Gold Bond Friction Defense on your feet, Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm was designed for that sole purpose. It comes from BodyGlide, a brand known for their other popular, effective anti-chafing sticks, like Body Glide Body and Body Glide For Her (also worth checking out!). The non-greasy foot balm is meant to prevent blisters and rubbing, and it also helps repair irritated skin and reduce inflammation with ingredients like apricot and comfrey leaf essential oils, vitamin E, and allantoin.

3. The Best Anti-Chafing Powder-Gel That Also Relieves Irritation Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel $6 | Amazon See on Amazon The Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel is a crowd-pleaser on many a pregnancy message board thanks to its abilities to protect skin, fight friction, and soothe irritation; Use it between your thighs, under your breasts or arms, or anywhere else you tend to experience chafing. It can also be applied to your bikini area after shaving or waxing to calm redness. The unique, powder-gel formula is non-greasy and non-staining, so you can wear it under your clothes without worry.

4. The Best Anti-Chafing Product For Surfers & Beachgoers Beach Gladiator Anti Chafing Roll-On $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This "wet suit in a bottle," as the brand puts it, is a must for active beachgoers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and surfers. Not only does Beach Gladiator help prevent chafing, but it also fights against "board short rash" and other similar forms of irritation. Because it's not petroleum-based, it won't damage wetsuits and clothes, or more importantly, the environment. The waterproof formula is actually made from just a handful of naturally derived ingredients, like aloe, coconut oil, calendula, and vitamin E, while dimethicone gives it its slip.

5. The Best Anti-Chafing Nipple Protectors For Runners NipEaze The Original Sports Nipple Cover (15 Pairs) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Small, durable bandages can be used to prevent nipple chafing during runs and other types of strenuous activity, which is what makes NipEaze so popular with joggers and athletes. The transparent, latex-free bandages are water- and sweat-resistant, and sold in a pack of 30, which gives you 15 pairs.