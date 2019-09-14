A panty line is just one thing you shouldn't have to worry about. Regardless of your outfit choice, having a pair of the best no-show underwear can be a game-changer, allowing you to wear whatever you want without worry that your underwear is causing unwanted lines, looking lumpy, or shifting out of place. But, what designs and materials should you look for in a pair of no-show underwear?

There are so many options for underwear on the internet, it's not always simple to just add a pair to your cart and carry on. For one thing, it's important to double check that whichever pair you choose is actually seamless underwear. Be on the lookout for thin, stretchy fabrics that will form to your shape like spandex and microfiber. And make sure any seams are flat-stitched and don't include elastic bands that'll pinch your skin.

You'll also want to consider your favorite underwear style and which pants or leggings you plan to wear them with. Let's face it: One of your best bets for a seamless line is a thong style, but there are tons of great bikini, brief, and hipster options that also give you a great shape without digging into your skin.

With so many choices, it's tough to narrow down the best pair of no-show underwear for you. Here's a round-up of some fan-favorite panties that reviewers swear live up to the hype.

1. The Best Basic Brief: Boody Body EcoWear Women's Classic Panty Boody Body EcoWear Women's Classic Panty $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a basic option, this classic brief hits all the right marks. For one, this pair is made with 100% bamboo fibers. Since bamboo fabric is naturally both antibacterial and moisture-wicking, this pair of underwear won't hold onto sweat and will keep you cool as you go about your day. They even holds in elasticity without digging into your sides and are super quick-drying. Nearly 500 reviewers on Amazon rave about this pair of no-show briefs. They even come in seven different neutral colors, so you can find the perfect pair for you. One reviewer writes, "They are my go-to for under exercise leggings. Panty lines aren't noticeable, and they're comfortable." Sizes Available: X-Small - X-Large

2. The Best High-Waisted Underwear: Bali Women's Comfort Seamless High-Cut Brief Panty Bali Women's Comfort Seamless High-Cut Brief Panty $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-cut brief is perfect for anyone looking to get that seamless shape while still wearing underwear that offers full coverage. They're made from super soft nylon that won't ride up, and the band at the top lies flat so it won't cause lumps under your clothes. Even better? This brief is just the right amount of stretchy so the band doesn't roll down. These come in more than 50 colors, and even in packs of three pairs for the best value. Reviewers agree that these are some of the softest, comfiest underwear they've ever owned. One reviewer writes, "I’ve worn these for years. They don’t show under clothes, feel weightless, launder well, and last a long time if you line dry." Sizes Available: 6 - 11 (The sizing chart can help you relate these numerical sizes to a traditional XS-XL sizing chart.)

3. The Best Hipster: Princess Erica Seamless Hipster Panty Princess Erica Seamless Hipster Panty $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this hipster panty hit right at your hips, but they're extremely breathable, too. They're made from a nylon-spandex blend that's both stretchy and soft, yet thin enough to lie flat against your skin. Instead of sewn edges, the seams are fused, so this panty won't bunch up or bulk under your leggings or skirt. On top of that, the fabric is moisture-wicking, so these panties are a great option to wear under your workout clothes. Reviewers rave about how truly seamless these underwear are, with one reviewer writing, "[These] are the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn. They don’t pinch my legs, they’re not too tight on my tummy, in fact I can barely feel them at all! Also, they truly are seamless so they don’t leave a panty line, or that weird half-cheek bump on your lower bum from a tight fit." Sizes Available: Small - X-Large

4. The Best Bikini Brief: BUBBLELIME Seamless Bikini Panty BUBBLELIME Seamless Bikini Panty $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This bikini option offers seamless coverage with a slightly higher cut. A favorite with dancers, this panty truly is seamless — and made from a spandex blend that forms perfectly to your shape and is constructed without side seams. They also feature four-way stretch so they'll move with you as you do, no matter if you're running laps or running errands. Reviewers love these underwear, but warn that it takes a few minutes for the VPL (visible panty line) to disappear. One reviewer writes, "Because I have issues with seams, I thought I'd give these a try. They are super comfy, no wedgies, and I would say 97-100% no show. When you first put them on, there will be some VPL (visible panty lines), but it doesn't take long for them to accommodate to your shape and then they are either invisible or nearly so." Sizes Available: X-Small - Large

5. The Best Thong: Drama Queen Women's Thong Drama Queen Women's Thong $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd rather go straight for zero seams and minimal coverage, this super soft thong is your best bet. This pair is made from LYCRA and polyamide, which both give these panties a comfortable amount of stretch. Amazon reviewers say this thong is extremely breathable and moisture-wicking, too, so you can even wear them under your favorite compression shorts or leggings when working out. Plus, they're laser-cut so you won't find a single seam. Fans insist this is the best seamless underwear out there, especially under tighter clothing. One reviewer writes, "I was impressed of how great it does its job and how smooth it was underneath my tight pencil skirts, even under a white pencil skirt works wonders!" Sizes Available: Small - X-Large