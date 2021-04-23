It's hard to pick one type of makeup that Korean cosmetics companies do best, but lip tints are definitely up there with cushion compacts, BB creams, and waterproof mascaras (and depending on whom you ask, they may just be the One Korean Makeup Product To Rule Them All). These days, you can find a lot of the best Korean lip tints on Amazon. They come in various forms — take your pick between liquids and creams and glosses and balms — and offer different finishes, from popsicle-like to velvety-matte. And since they all tend to be pretty affordable (each one on this list costs less than $15), you can pick up a few and play around with different effects.

Scroll on to shop six of the best Korean lip tints you can buy on Amazon, and if you're interested in more Korean beauty, be sure to check out this guide to the best Korean makeup, as well as these 46 fascinating Korean beauty products with thousands of rave reviews.

1. Best Liquid Tint ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Etude House's Dear Darling Water Tint is perhaps the most popular Korean lip tint of all time. It looks like water, feels like water, and glides on like water — but it leaves behind a bright, juicy effect with a hint of non-sticky shine. Each of the three colors (Orange Ade, Cherry Ade, and Strawberry Ade) are inspired by fruity drinks, and can be used to give your lips a popsicle-like effect. This works as a light, sheer blush, too.

2. Best Creamy Tint I’M MEME Pep! Balm $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Another lip tint that can double as blush (okay, fine, most lip tints — most lipsticks too, actually — can be used as blush), this one has a creamy, moisturizing feel, thanks to a hearty dose of shea butter in the formula. It doesn't become dry on your skin or lips, and instead stays creamy throughout its wear time. Choose from five natural-looking colors, or pick up the three-pack that includes a red, brick, and rosy shade.

3. Best Glossy Tint TONYMOLY Petit Bunny Gloss Bar $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a glossy look, pick up this little bunny-shaped bar from TonyMoly. It's like a lipstick/lip balm/lip gloss hybrid, and leaves behind a sheer, shiny finish (and subtle, fruity scent). The shade featured, Juicy Cherry, is a lot less bold than the packaging suggests, but it gives your lips the perfect wash of glossy-red color. Or, get this three-pack to experiment with the brand's prettiest pink shades.

4. Best Tinted Balm Holika Holika Waterdrop Tint Bomb $13 | Amazon See On Amazon I asked a beauty-obsessed friend about the best purchase she made while visiting me in Asia, and she said it was this Tint Bomb from Holika Holika. What does she love about it so much? "It goes on like water and gives lips that quenched feeling, but dries down to a non-budge 'just ate a popsicle' finish," she says. The formula is made of 40% water, which gives it that refreshing, hydrating feel, but somehow, the color manages to stay on for hours. Choose from four fruit-inspired colors.

5. Best Velvet Finish Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Taking things up a notch, Peripera's Ink Velvet tint will make your lips look like they've been coated in smooth velvet. It has a matte, not shiny finish, and can be dabbed on with fingers for a suffused, just-bitten effect, or applied with the fluffy brush to really build up the color. The shade range for this tint is impressive, too — it comes in 13 gorgeous colors, from brownish-pink and true red to bright pink and orange.