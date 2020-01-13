The 52 Oddest, Most Clever Things Under $30 On Amazon

Saving money can be hard. Personally, I'm always stuck between ordering $40 sushi for dinner or cooking the groceries that I just bought. So if you, like me, can't quite seem to shake your spending habits, try balancing your budget by spending less elsewhere. And if you're unsure where to start, just begin with some baby steps — like limiting yourself to all the weird but clever things under $30 when you shop online.

It may sound like a drastic change at first, but Amazon has so many brilliant products to choose from that you probably won't notice much of a difference. For example, rather than dropping $60 on a hair-repair serum, just switch over to some $13 curling rods that style without using any heat in the first place; they're also significantly cheaper than their hot tool counterpart and you get 42 different sizes with each order, so they're suitable for any hair type.

It's small changes like that that not only help save you money over time, but can even benefit your life (and hair) for the better. So whether you're trying to save yourself some money, or just browsing around for fun, check out all these super affordable products available on Amazon.

1. These Flexible Curling Rods That Work With All Types Of Hair Tifara Beauty Curling Rods (42-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Made from lightweight, flexible foam that's comfortable to sleep on, these curling rods make it easy to get bouncy curls without the damaging effects of a hot iron. Thanks to the various thicknesses, they're suitable for all types of hair and all types of curls, and you can use them regardless of whether your hair is wet or dry.

2. These Dermaplaning Razors For Grooming Brows Or Tackling Facial Hair Schick Exfoliating Eyebrow Razor (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon see on amazon Great for shaping your eyebrows, getting rid of fine unwanted facial hair, or even exfoliating away dry flakes of skin, these razors are an absolute steal at only $5. They're slim enough that you can easily keep one in your purse so you can use it on the go, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how (thanks to the micro-guard blades) they even work for sensitive skin.

3. The Hydrocolloid Patches That Absorb The Contents Of Your Blemishes Le Gushe Hydrocolloid Patches (72-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon The next time a stray blemish pops up, just cover it with one of these hydrocolloid patches. They help heal pimples by absorbing the pus from the inside, and they're near-invisible no matter what color your skin is. This pack of 72 comes with various sizes for various blemishes.

4. A Cup That Lets You Enjoy A Bowl Of Cereal On The Go CRUNCHCUP Portable Cereal Cup $20 | Amazon see on amazon There isn't always time for breakfast on busy mornings, so enjoy one on the go with this brilliant cereal cup. There are two separate compartments for milk and for cereal, so that the latter doesn't get soggy — but when you sip, you get a mouth-full of both. Buyers say it's particularly great for busy students or parents.

5. The Cup-Holder Mount With An Adjustable Gooseneck Outsolidep Car Phone Mount $24 | Amazon see on amazon Looking to mount your phone in your car, but don't want to damage your dashboard in the process? Grab this car smartphone mount instead. It's universally compatible with practically any type of smartphone and designed to fit in any standard cup holder. Best of all, the flexible gooseneck lets you adjust the viewing angle to whatever is easiest for you to read.

6. A Waterproof Pouch That Keeps Your Phone Safe At The Beach JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch $7 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you're camping, swimming, traveling, or jogging in the rain — this waterproof pouch can keep your phone safe from damage. It's large enough that you can also stash your credit card and some cash, plus the clear touch-screen-friendly windows make it easy to take photos and check your texts.

7. The Blade Protector That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Razors Boston Ideas Engine Razor Saver $13 | Amazon see on amazon Just pop it onto your razor after you're done shaving, and this razor saver can help prevent corrosion in order to extend the life of your blades. It's effective for up to two years which helps you save money over time, plus it's great for keeping the contents of your suitcase damage-free while you travel.

8. A Set Of Shoelaces That You Don't Need To Tie Hickies Tie-Free Laces $16 | Amazon see on amazon Maybe you have limited mobility in your hands, or maybe you just hate bending over to tie your laces in the middle of a workout. Either way, these no-tie shoelaces are a great option. Each order comes with enough customizable bands for one pair of shoes, and they're made from flexible thermoplastic that won't stretch loose over time.

9. The Cord Organizers That Let You Color-Coordinate Your Wires Avantree Cord Organizers (50-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Cables and wires can easily become messy behind your television or computer, so keep them organized using these straps. They come in five different shades so that you can also color-coordinate based on your electronics, and one Amazon reviewer raved: "I even use them to wrap the handles of my canvas grocery bags to keep stuff from falling out."

10. A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Joseche Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $23 | Amazon see on amazon Not only do they fit comfortably around your head while you sleep, but these Bluetooth headphones also double as an eye mask that blocks out light in a bright bedroom or while traveling. The battery lasts for up to nine hours when fully charged, and the fit is adjustable using the velcro strap on the back.

11. This Super Affordable Tracker That Comes With 6 Tiles Esky Key Finder $26 | Amazon see on amazon If you have a habit of misplacing your keys or wallet (but don't want to drop $50 on a single tracker), you'll definitely want to grab this item finder. You can attach the receiver tags to your keys, wallet, smartphone, or practically anything else, and when you accidentally misplace your item, the remote prompts a series of loud beeps that can help you find it from up to 30 meters away.

12. The "Best Cleaning Cloth Ever" For Glasses & Screens Koala Lifestyle Cleaning Cloths (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Regular fabrics don't always do the best job when it comes to cleaning your glasses or screens (and they could scratch, too), so try using these cleaning cloths instead. They're made from soft microfiber that easily removes smudges and dust, plus they're also great for cleaning camera lenses. "Best I have ever used!" raved one reviewer with prescription glasses.

13. This Vegetable Spiralizer That's Great For Making Gluten-Free Recipes Spiralizer Ultimate Spiralizer $30 | Amazon see on amazon Gluten-free pasta can be pricey, and so can Paleo- and vegan-friendly options — whereas making zucchini noodles with this spiralizer is incredibly cost-effective. The seven interchangeable blades let you spiralize all types of vegetables into all types of shapes, and each order comes with four recipe e-books to help get you started.

14. A Biodegradable Gel That Clears Dust And Debris From Your Keyboard ColorCoral Keyboard Gel $6 | Amazon see on amazon Gently press it into the nooks and crannies of your electronics, and this cleaning gel will easily latch onto dust and debris. This gel is biodegradable so you won't have to worry about its impact on the environment when it's time to throw it out, and it's also reusable until the color turns dark. Use it on fans, car vents, and camera accessories, too.

15. The Fabric Shaver With 3 Interchangeable Blades Gleener Fabric Shaver $20 | Amazon see on amazon Use it on clothing that's started to pill, or use this fabric shaver to remove pet hair from your furniture. Each order comes with three interchangeable blades that work with practically any type of fabric without causing damage, and the built-in lint brush is a nice added touch. "The hype is totally justified," one reviewer wrote. "I love this thing and can't stop raving about it."

16. A Pack Of Reusable Produce Bags In 3 Sizes Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags (15-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Trying to make your household more eco-friendly? Then make sure to grab this pack of reusable produce bags. Each order comes with small, medium, and large sizes, and since they're made from sturdy mesh and feature drawstring closures, they make shopping and food storage way more convenient.

17. These Felt Dividers That Prevent Scratches On Your Pots And Pans BOYAN Pot and Pan Protectors (12-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Stacking your pots and pans inside of each other can leave them with accidental scratches, so save yourself some money over time by using these genius felt dividers. Each order comes with small, medium, and large options, plus they're also great for preventing cracks in delicate glass bowls.

18. A Shoe Deodorizing Spray Formulated With Organic Lemongrass Lumi Outdoors Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with lemongrass, mint, and tea tree essential oils, this deodorizing spray is an easy way to remove unwanted odors from your shoes. You can also use it as a general odor eliminator around the house, and buyers say they "can't believe how well this actually works!"

19. The Balance Disc That Helps You Tone Your Core While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc $22 | Amazon see on amazon It may not look like much, but sitting on this balance disc is an easy way to help tone your core while you sit at your desk. That said, since it's lightweight and inflatable, you can use it practically anywhere else, too, including airplanes as well as on hardwood floors. It's available in three different colors: black, gray, and green.

20. A Reading Light That's 99.9% Free Of Blue Spectrum Light Hooga Book Light $15 | Amazon see on amazon Blue spectrum light may stop your body from producing the sleep hormone melatonin, which is why this reading light produces amber light that's 99.9% free of blue wavelengths. The flexible gooseneck lets you adjust where the light is pointed, and the built-in clip makes it easy to attach to books or bedside tables.

21. The LED Night Lights Designed With Dusk-To-Dawn Sensors SYCEES LED Night Light (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike competing night lights, these ones are made with dusk-to-dawn sensors that prevent them from turning on when there's light in the room. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, plus they're great for illuminating dark hallways, closets, kitchens, and bathrooms. Get six of them for just $12.

22. A Stove Gap Cover That Helps Reduce Messes And Spills Capparis Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon It can be difficult to clean any spills that slide between your counters and stove, so prevent them from dripping down there in the first place with these gap covers. Each one is made from 100% food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and they can also be trimmed to fit non-standard stoves.

23. The Handle Covers That Help Keep Your Refrigerator Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 | Amazon see on amazon If you're tired of seeing dirty fingerprints and smudges all over your refrigerator door handles, then make sure to grab these covers. They fasten using velcro so that they're easy to adjust, and you can also use them on your oven, dishwasher, grill, or any other handle you'd like to keep clean. After a while, just toss them straight into the washing machine to sanitize them.

24. A Blackhead Remover Kit Made With Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel TAYTHI Blackhead Remover Kit $8 | Amazon see on amazon Bacteria may be lurking underneath your fingernails, so try using this blackhead remover kit instead. The tools in this kit are coated with easy-to-sanitize rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the anti-slip handles give you added maneuverability around small blemishes. Each order even comes with a convenient travel case.

25. The Personal Alarms That You Can Attach To Your Keys TOODOO Personal Alarm (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon It's better to have it and not need it than it is to need it and not have it — which is why so many buyers have attached these personal alarms to their keys. They produce a super loud noise when you press the button, so people can find you when you're lost or you can draw attention to yourself if you're in danger, plus there's even a built-in LED flashlight to help you find your way in the dark.

26. A Smartphone Ring Stand That Attaches To Magnetic Car Mounts FITFORT Smartphone Ring Stand $8 | Amazon see on amazon Most recent phones are too large to comfortably use with one hand — unless you've got this ring stand attached to the back. Not only does it help you to text and take selfies with more stability, but the backing also attaches to most magnetic mounts so you can easily see your phone in the car.

27. A Wall Charger, Outlet Extender, & Night Light In One POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of hunting around for a power brick the next time you need a charge, just plug your USB cable into this wall charger. It's made with two USB ports as well as six extra outlets, and the built-in night light has a dusk-to-dawn sensor that only turns on when there's no light in the room.

28. These Mesh Laundry Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Sorted & Safe BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon see on amazon You could spend time sorting your laundry, or you could just use these mesh laundry bags to keep your socks, intimates, stockings, and blouses sorted while they wash. Each order comes with five bags (two medium, two large, and one extra-large) and they also help to prevent damage to bras, lace materials, and delicate fabrics.

29. The Electric Wine Opener With A Built-In Foil Cutter Ozeri Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon see on amazon Able to open up to 40 bottles on a single charge, this electric wine opener takes all the work out of popping a bottle. The removable lid doubles as a foil cutter, and Amazon reviewers rave about how easy it is to use: "Position the opener over the [cork], and press the button. Presto! Bottle is open and ready to go."

30. A Microwave Popcorn Popper That Comes In 18 Fun Colors Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon see on amazon Pop, season, and serve your popcorn all in this microwave popcorn popper, which also collapses down so that it's easy to store in cramped kitchens. The easy-grab handles keep your hands safe from accidental burns, and it's completely BPA-free and available in 18 fun colors.

31. The Repellers That Use Ultrasonic Waves To Get Rid Of Pests Okutani Pest Repellers (6-Pack) $28 | Amazon see on amazon Most pest repellants rely on harsh chemicals to get rid of bugs and rodents, whereas these ones use ultrasonic waves to help deter mice, ants, mosquitos, spiders, rodents, and more. They're safe to use around larger pets and children, and they operate at an ultra-silent level so they won't disturb your family.

32. A Snow Broom Made With A Durable Ice Scraper Snow Joe Snow Broom $17 | Amazon see on amazon Use the foam head to push the snow off your car — then use the scraper at the end of this broom to get rid of any ice that's stuck to your windshield. It's incredibly lightweight at less than 2 pounds, and it collapses down so that it's easy to store in your trunk.

33. The Compression Socks That Help Prevent Muscle Fatigue SB SOX Compression Socks $15 | Amazon see on amazon I like to wear a pair of compression socks whenever I'm taking a long flight; they help stimulate blood flow so that my legs don't grow sore and achy. Others use them to reduce fatigue and swelling during workouts or while standing on their feet all day. These ones have over 12,000 reviews because they're breathable, comfortable, and effective, and they're available in a variety of fun colors, too. Available sizes: small — x-large

34. A Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Green Sequoia Water Bottle $20 | Amazon see on Amazon Remembering to stay hydrated throughout the day can be difficult, so give yourself a constant reminder by using this water bottle. It has time markings on the side that remind you to take sips throughout the day, plus it's made from leak-proof, 100% BPA-free plastic.

35. A Pair Of Gloves That Help Keep Your Hands Safe From Cuts NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $12 | Amazon see on amazon If you have a habit of slicing your fingers when using knives or scissors, make sure to grab a pair of these cut-resistant gloves. They're made from durable material that's four times stronger than leather, plus they're also great for keeping your hands safe during crafting, gardening, mechanic work, or DIY projects. Available sizes: small — x-large

36. The Can Cooler That's Powered Via USB Guay Outdoors Can Cooler $27 | Amazon see on amazon Most can coolers rely on insulation in order to keep your drinks cold, but this one works more like a miniature refrigerator. It's powered via USB which makes it an easy way to keep your drinks cold while you're working at your desk, and it's particularly great for long rides in the car.

37. The Blackhead Remover That's Super Satisfying to Use Joytii Blackhead Vacuum $19 | Amazon see on amazon After using this pore vacuum, buyers wrote that it was "oddly satisfying watching [blackheads and dirt] being pulled out from [their] skin." It comes with four suction heads designed for the different areas of your face, and there are four different suction levels to choose from depending on your skin's level of sensitivity.

38. A Gadget That Can Clean Practically Any Type Of Makeup Brush Beauty Online Makeup Brush Cleaner $24 | Amazon see on amazon Dirty makeup brushes cling onto bacteria and are way less effective at blending, so why not use this makeup brush cleaner to get them looking like new? It's designed to work with brushes of practically any shape or size thanks to the interchangeable collars, and the cleaning bowl is also shatterproof and great for drying, too.

39. This Jade Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffiness JE SUIS JOLIE Gua Sha Set $16 | Amazon see on amazon If the area underneath your eyes has a tendency to get puffy, just use this double-sided jade roller. It glides across your skin to help reduce inflammation as well as stimulate blood flow, plus the roller and the gua sha scraper are both made from 100% genuine jade. While they may seem like a simple addition to your beauty routine, buyers say they can actually "notice a difference after using it."

40. A Miniature Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 18 Hours MOVTIP Miniature Humidifier $18 | Amazon see on amazon Keep it on your desk at the office, or even take this miniature humidifier with you while traveling in case the air in your hotel is extra dry. It's able to run for up to 18 continuous hours when the water reservoir is full, and there are two misting modes to choose from — plus the USB plug means you can even use it in the car.

41. The Comfy Tablet Stand With 3 Viewing Angles To Choose From Astolily Tablet Pillow Stand $11 | Amazon see on amazon Use this comfy stand to read magazines and books while you relax on the couch, or while you binge movies on your tablet in bed. There are three different viewing angles to choose from depending on what side it's sitting on, and there's even a bonus mesh pocket where you can stash a water, your phone, or your chargers.

42. An Oil Sprayer With Tons Of Smart Uses Woohubs Oil Sprayer $12 | Amazon see on amazon Adding too much oil to anything gets messy (and it might not be the taste you're going for), so grab this genius oil sprayer that helps ensure you're using just the right amount. It's an easy way to dress your salads and prepare your meats and vegetables, plus it's also great for greasing your baking pans and cookware. Best of all, it's made from BPA-free glass and works with any liquid oil.

43. The Miniature Bag Sealer That Helps Keep Your Snacks Fresh SEGMINISMART Bag Sealer $19 | Amazon see on amazon Ditch the rubber bands and clips. This miniature bag sealer actually re-seals plastic and foil bags so that the contents stay fresh for much longer. It's great for chip bags, fruit snacks, salads, and more, plus it uses two AA batteries so that you don't have to worry about keeping it charged.

44. A Cup Warmer That Helps Keep Your Coffee Toasty EASYSO Cup Warmer $16 | Amazon see on amazon If you're tired of your coffee or tea getting cold before you have time to drink it, try using this mug warmer to keep it toasty. It's designed to work with metal, ceramic, enamel, plastic, and glass cups, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that "the size is very compact, which will fit anywhere on your office table."

45. These Rings For Beautifully Round Eggs — & More ARTISTORE Egg Ring (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel, these egg rings prevent your egg whites from spreading out over your griddle, so your eggs come out beautifully round. You can also use them to make pancakes, burgers, jelly, crepes, and more, plus they're even rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

46. A Pack Of Reusable Lids That Stretch To Fit Your Containers DB DEGBIT Stretch Lids (12-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon Are you constantly digging around trying to find that one lid that fits on your container? Use these stretchable lids instead. They're made from flexible silicone that won't break when you stretch it, and each order comes with six sizes so that they'll fit over a variety of bowls, cans, cups, pots, and more.

47. The Claws That Take The Work Out Of Shredding Meat OKMIMI Meat Claws $8 | Amazon see on amazon You could continue using ineffective forks to shred your meat, or you could make your life easier by using these meat claws. They're heat-resistant all the way up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and they also work great as tongs when you're transferring meat from your cutting board to your plate.

48. A Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Portable Power Bank COSY Hand Warmer $27 | Amazon see on amazon Keep your hands toasty all winter long when you use this electric hand warmer. The battery is rechargeable so that you won't have to worry about buying replacements, and it also doubles as a power bank so that you can charge your phone while you're on the go.

49. The Knee Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam Abco Tech Knee Pillow $22 | Amazon see on amazon Just pop this knee pillow between your legs before you fall asleep, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned in order to potentially alleviate lower back pain. It's filled with soft memory foam that won't collapse over time and it's covered with a removable, hypoallergenic fabric.

50. These Lid Lifters That Let Your Pots Release Steam KITCHEN TOOLS Lid Lifters (6-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of haphazardly balancing your lids so steam can escape (or worse — skipping the lid altogether and having to deal with splatters), use these cute lid lifters. They hold your lids open without letting them fall, and you can also use them to prop up your smartphone when watching videos. They come in a variety of fun colors and are made from durable, scratch-resistant silicone.

51. The Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Storage Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strainer $19 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas most strainers take up a ton of space in your cabinets, this one is a fraction of the size, which makes it great for cramped kitchens. It's designed to snap onto practically any round pot, pan, or bowl, plus it's an easy way to prevent your meals from spilling out into your sink.