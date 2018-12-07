2018 is coming to a close, and you may have mixed feelings about it. On the one hand, a new year provides a fresh start. On the other hand, it’s always difficult to close an amazing chapter in the book of life. Regardless, a new year calls for a celebration. You’re ready to live your best life with the people you love most, so cheers to that. If you’re in a relationship, then this is the perfect opportunity to toast to another beautiful year with bae. To ensure you make the most of the night, you may want to check out the most romantic places to spend New Year's Eve 2018 with your partner.

Deciding what to do on New Year's Eve can be such a struggle. Should you dance all night long at your favorite bar, or make dinner reservations at a romantic hidden gem? Should you go on a vacation, or opt for a night out in your hometown? Travel is always worth considering, because it’s the perfect way to refresh your mind as you go into the new year.

A private baecation will give you the opportunity to spend some quality time together. So, keep reading to discover the best places for a getaway with your boo as you go into the new year.

1 Venice, Italy Greg Snell on YouTube Can you imagine cruising in a gondola through the canals of Venice with the love of your life? This romantic city is the perfect destination for the couple with a travel list that's a mile long. You'll be able to cross Venice off of your bucket list and share an unforgettable experience with bae as you celebrate your way into the new year.

2 Catalina Island, California Kelley Ferro on YouTube Catalina Island lies off the coast of California, and it's a true gem for couples who want a one-of-a-kind getaway this NYE. You can unwind by relaxing at a poolside bar or see the best of Catalina from above on a zip line. The Avalon Hotel even offers a romance package which includes a couples massage, picnic basket with gourmet cheeses and wine, and more.

3 Savannah, Georgia Bradley Silvestro on YouTube Savannah is definitely worth a visit for New Year's Eve. It's one of the most charming cities in the U.S., and is perfect for the couple who wants to keep things low-key. If you need a little inspiration for your itinerary, Vic's On the River would be the perfect spot for a divine dinner to kick off your festivities.

4 Napa Valley, California Wine Train on YouTube If you're a pair of wine lovers, then you must consider toasting to the new year in Napa Valley. This iconic destination in California is meant for couples who want to sip some of the best wine in the region, and witness the most breathtaking scenery along the way. You might even consider booking a seat on the official New Year's Eve Wine train, which includes a four-course gourmet meal, three-hour ride through the region, party favors, and more.