Is Kylie Jenner actually Santa or is she the "true love" mentioned in the "12 Days of Christmas" song? For Christmas 2019, Kylie Cosmetics fans might consider her to be both as she's generously giving the gift of 12 different makeup deals to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas. As the sales event is already underway, most of the deals have already been revealed, and the best things to buy during Kylie Cosmetics' 12 Days Of Christmas, in my opinion, have been the products discounted to $20 and under. YEP, you read that right — throughout the 12 days of deals, Jenner has been placing some of her best-sellers on deep discount for as low as $5. So if you missed the start of the deals, you've still got a few days to soak up tons of exclusive offers and discounted pricing.

The mogul kicked off the 12 Days of Christmas sale on Tuesday, Dec. 3 by offering free Kylie Skin Makeup Removing Wipes ($10, Kylie Skin) with every purchase. Since then, she has continued to announce the 24-hour deals via the brand's Instagram account on the morning the sale is slated for. So if you want in on the remaining deals, you will have to follow Kylie Cosmetics on Instagram to see what else Jenner has up the sleeve of her red Santa suit.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 11, nine different sales have already come and gone. Despite the fact that those deals are no longer available, I've rounded up the best $20 and under deals Jenner has offered so far, so you can get an idea of the three sales remaining.

On the second day of Christmas, Jenner discounted all Shimmer Eye Glazes by 50%, meaning, the shadows (originally priced at $20), were available for just $10 on that day. If you ask me, that's a major steal considering their hyper-pigmentation and vivid color payoff result in one-of-a-kind eye looks.

You know what's better than four calling birds? When you can snag all of Kylie Cosmetics' 13 lip glosses for just $5 each. On the fourth day of Kylie Cosmetics' Christmas deals, shoppers were able to buy pigmented glosses like "Literally" and sheer sparkly glosses like "Poppin'" for just $5. Although this sale is now over, you can still shop the product for $15 on the site.

On the fifth day of Christmas, Jenner didn't give her customers five golden rings, but she did give them two lipstick bullets for $20. Yup, the lipsticks — regularly priced at $17 a pop — were discounted so that the second lippie was just $3.

Since the deal is over, the lippies are back to their original price of $20, but that's a small price to pay for the ultra-hydrating, long-lasting pigment.

You didn't think Jenner was going to have a 12-day sale without discounting one of her OG products, did you? On the sixth day of Christmas, Stormi's mom gave customers the gift of $10 velvet liquid lipsticks — which is a $6 savings.

While this sale has unfortunately ended, you can still cop the lippies for $16 on the site, which is still a steal considering their hydrating, smooth texture and long-lasting color.

Jenner often posts her makeup routines, which almost always include a lip liner paired with a liquid lipstick or gloss. One could even go as far as saying that the liner is a key player in almost all of her looks. And thankfully, on the seventh day of Christmas, she offered both creamy and long-lasting lip liners and pencil eye liners for just $5. Five bucks for a product that totally makes a look? I'm sold.

Since this deal is no longer available, the liners have gone back to their original prices ($10 for eye liners and $12 for lip liners) and you can shop them on the site.