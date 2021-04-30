What exactly does it take to be considered one of the best eco-friendly sunscreens? The term itself is difficult to define, and brands may make bold claims about one aspect of their product’s "eco-friendliness," but may not engage in sustainable production, manufacturing, or ingredient-sourcing practices. In terms of sunscreens, “Eco-friendly is a great aspiration,” chemist Dr. Barbara Olioso, MRSC, of The Green Chemist Consultancy, tells Elite Daily. “However, it's not that simple, as there are no official or agreed tests to validate this claim.”

More bad news from the expert: Even low concentrations of ingredients can negatively impact our coral reefs and oceans, which is why it’s so difficult to develop truly eco-friendly sunscreens. You've probably heard the term “reef safe” — which means that the sunscreen doesn't contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two ingredients that can harm coral reefs — but Dr. Olioso says that doesn’t mean the product is guaranteed to be environmentally benign, due to other potentially harmful ingredients in the formula. Since dermatologists are unanimous – sunscreen is essential to protect us from the sun’s ultraviolet rays – Dr. Olioso advises disposing of your SPF properly, such as in your bathroom shower, so that waste water treatment plants will capture it.

Lisa Fennessy, founder of This Organic Girl, tells Elite Daily that there's a lot to consider when shopping for an eco-friendly sunscreen, including whether the packaging is recyclable or made from recycled materials, or comes in plastic-free or zero-waste packaging. Other things to consider are whether the formula includes microplastics, which can negatively impact marine life; its carbon footprint; where the company donates, or if the brand has received certain third-party verifications.

Fennessy believes that the best environmentally friendly sunscreens are physical (aka mineral) sunscreens that use non-nano zinc or zinc oxide as the main active ingredient, and you'll find five of the best physical sunscreens rounded up ahead. They're also all free of synthetic fragrance, made by eco-conscious brands, and have an SPF of 30 or higher, as suggested by the American Academy of Dermatology.

A final piece of advice from Dr. Olioso: “Eco-friendly choices require a little bit of effort on our part, but they have a big impact on aquatic life which very much needs our support right now. We need to put pressure on the industry to develop green chemistry UV filters that will allow us to swim freely in the sea and be protected without negatively impacting the sea itself.”

Scroll on to shop five of the best eco-friendly sunscreens for your face, lips, and body — then, be sure to pick up one of the best sun hats to really double down on your sun protection.

