Whether you're looking to add some texture or extend the life of your style, dry shampoo has become a genius hair savior for many people. But if you're someone who has bangs, dry shampoo is more than just a cherished product — it's a necessary weapon in the battle against grease and flatness. And while any bottle can help fight against hair woes, the best dry shampoos for bangs works with your specific hair type to keep your fringe looking fresh.

First, consider your hair type. Those with finer hair who prefer a wispier bang will benefit from lightweight sprays that do their job (absorb oil) without weighing hair down or leaving it sticky. Those with thicker locks — or really anyone who likes their fringe to be bouncy— will appreciate volumizing options that can also be worked in to add texture.

Regular dry shampoo users are likely aware that some of the best formulas can leave a white, chalky residue behind if not properly massaged in. So if you've got darker bangs, you might even want to opt for products with a built-in tint.

Finally, given that your fringe sits against your forehead, anything that you apply may transfer to your skin, potentially causing breakouts or other reactions. So if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, avoid bottles with things like mineral oil, preservatives, or sulfates, and instead look for lighter formulas with less ingredients or scalp-nourishing add-ins like oat milk.

Also, note that there are non-aerosol dry shampoos that work just as well as the spray kinds. Not only do these remove irritating repellents, but they also allow for a more targeted application right where you need it.

With all that in mind, scroll on, to find a list of the best dry shampoo for bangs.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Lightweight Dry Shampoo For Wispy Bangs Batiste Dry Shampoo (10 Ounces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon In order to keep wispier and finer bangs weightless but not lifeless, you'll need something ultra-lightweight, like this Batiste Dry Shampoo. Among the more than 1,100 Amazon fans who've given it a perfect five-star rating are many who report it "works exactly as it should" — it absorbs oil without weighing your hair down or turning it sticky. The "original" scent will give off a clean and soft smell (it's a mix of lavender and musk), but there's also a whole slew of yummy fragrances— like pomegranate or patchouli and amber — so you'll be able to find one that suites you.

2. The Best Volumizing Dry Shampoo amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo (1 Ounce) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're stepping into second- or third-day hair territory, it's likely your bangs have been the first part of your hair to fall limp. Look no further than this volumizing dry shampoo to perk them up. Not only does it sop up dirt and oil, leaving your bangs feeling fresher, the rice starch helps add fullness and encourages thicker and fuller-looking bangs It also adds a bit of texture, which gives your fringe a more natural look. Ounce per ounce, this is the priciest pick on this list but it has the backing of many Amazon fans to prove its worth. "Really good stuff," writes one. "I heard amika was quality and this dry shampoo is definitely a testament to that! [...] I recently got bangs and I love using this consecutive days after washes. It gives decent volume and texture, as well. Highly recommend!"

3. A Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo With Minimal Ingredients ACURE Dry Shampoo (1.7 Ounces) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This vegan and cruelty-free dry shampoo by ACURE has only six ingredients and it's free of potential acne triggers like sulfates, alcohol, mineral oil, petrolatum, artificial fragrance, and formaldehyde, thereby helping you avoid cosmetic-induced breakouts on your forehead. It's also ideal for bangs because it comes in a non-aerosol formulation, which means the powder can either be sprinkled lightly right on your roots or puffed onto a brush or comb for even more targeted application. It's fast-absorbing and will also give your nose an invigorating treat in the form of organic rosemary and peppermint oil.

4. The Best For Darker Hair Colors Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, Dark Tones (5.4 Ounces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon That white sheen that many dry shampoos are guilt of leaving behind is especially noticeable on bangs, because they're front-and-center. This Moroccanoil version, however, has a darker tint to it, so anyone with brunette or black hair will find it blends right in. Aside from its clever tint, this spray helps protect against UV damage and is infused with the brands token ingredient, nourishing argan oil.