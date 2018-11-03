Winter can be brutal on your hands if you don't have the best cold weather gloves. When shopping around for the right pair, it's helpful to think about the different components that go into a good winter glove:

This is the outer layer that serves to block wind and rain. A quality shell is typically made with synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, nylon, or acrylic, and coated in water-resistant or even fully waterproof treatment. Insulation: This is the warm part in the middle that's responsible for trapping body heat and keeping your hands warm. You'll want to look for some sort of synthetic loft, fleece, goose down, or other insulating material that ensures your hands stay toasty and warm.

This is the warm part in the middle that's responsible for trapping body heat and keeping your hands warm. You'll want to look for some sort of synthetic loft, fleece, goose down, or other insulating material that ensures your hands stay toasty and warm. Liner: This is the innermost layer of the glove that makes direct contact with your skin. Ideally, this should be built with soft and silky material that adds comfort and warmth to the glove.

Although not every single glove will have all three of these layers, it's useful to keep them in mind when looking at all of the different options out there. You'll also want to consider factors like finger accessibility, touchscreen compatibility, stretchiness, grip, and comfort fit. I've done some research for you and gathered the best cold weather gloves to prevent you from freezing as the temperatures drop.

1 The Overall Best Cold Weather Gloves Isotoner Women’s Stretch Fleece Touchscreen Gloves $42 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 100 reviews on Amazon, these popular winter gloves feature soft polyester and a windproof shell. The stretchy material is super comfortable, and they're easy to slip on and off. Inside, the gloves are outfitted with plush, microluxe lining that offers a soft, silky feel. The main fingers are built with smart technology that lets you send texts without removing the gloves, and the palms have non-slip material for an extra secure grip. These gloves are available in eight different colors and styles. The only drawback is that they're hand-wash only. Available sizes: One Size

2 The Best Flip-Top Winter Gloves MIRMARU Women's Knitted Fingerless Flip Gloves $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you like to be able to access your fingers quickly without removing your whole mitten, these knitted flip-top gloves are a great choice. They have button loops to help them stay open, and they slide back on easily when you're ready to bundle up again. They're 80 percent acrylic and 20 percent nylon, offering protection from the elements while still being soft and stretchy. The nylon lining and faux fur add soft touches for maximum comfort. Best of all, these gloves are available in eight color choices. Available sizes: One Size

3 The Best Gloves For Being Active Icebreaker Merino Sierra Gloves $32 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're hiking, biking, walking, or taking part in other outdoor activities, these cozy winter gloves are a fantastic way to stay warm without leaving your hands feeling restricted. They're designed specifically for sports, with moisture-wicking Lycra to help things stay dry. The Corespun fabric is super breathable and quick-drying. On top of that, these gloves are flexible and offer great grip, so your hands can still comfortably work handlebars, ski poles, or any other athletic equipment. Also, the thumb and index fingers are touchscreen compatible. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 The Best Waterproof Gloves Lanyi Waterproof Anti-Slip Gloves $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you live in a wet climate, these high-quality, waterproof winter gloves will help keep your hands warm and dry. They're made with waterproof, windproof Lycra and feature touchscreen compatible material on the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger. The palm is reinforced with anti-slip, abrasion-resistant material, and there's elastic at the wrist to keep these gloves snug and free of moisture. The zippers are fully waterproof, too. The gloves are available in four adjustable sizes and two different colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large