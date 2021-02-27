If you have oily skin, then you know how difficult it can be to find makeup that stays in place all day — and this can be especially true with mascara, which has long had a bad rap for smudging and running. When shopping for the best mascaras for oily skin, the options include traditional and tubing mascaras. There are both waterproof and non-waterproof choices, too.

When it comes to mascara, waterproof formulas are a particularly great choice for all-day wear since they're specifically made to resist moisture — but it's possible to find washable options that can last all day, even with oily skin. Tubing mascaras are another go-to for those with oily lids. Unlike traditional mascaras, tubing mascaras wrap the lashes in polymers (like, you guessed it, a tube!) in a way that prevents smudging and flaking. Whether you choose a waterproof or non-waterproof formula, you might find tubing mascaras to be gentler on your skin because they're easy to remove with warm water, which means you can skip any harsh scrubbing at the end of the day.

Some of the pricier mascaras on this list incorporate ingredients like SPF, coconut oil, and jojoba esters to help protect and nourish your lashes. And since all of these mascaras are made to stay put, these ingredients should stay on your lashes (and off of your skin).

From a budget-friendly formula to a mascara-and-primer duo, read on to shop the best mascaras for oily eyelids. They've all received rave reviews from Amazon shoppers with self-described oily skin. (Also check out the best makeup removers for oily skin, which can make taking these long-lasting products off a lot easier.)

1. The Best Waterproof Mascara For Oily Skin

If you're in need of a mascara that can stay on rain or shine, this waterproof Eyeko mascara should top your list. It features a fade-free formula that reviewers have described as "the best waterproof mascara hands down” and “amazingly waterproof." Fans have confirmed that it's so waterproof that it will even stay on after swimming and bathing. It's vegan and cruelty-free, and it's infused with sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays and smoothing coconut oil.

One Bustle Commerce team editor with self-described oily skin also had great things to say about the product: “This is a mascara that really stays put. It can be tough to remove so I don’t wear it every day, but when I need a long-lasting formula on extra-humid days or for special events, this is the mascara I turn to.” She recommends keeping a spare spoolie brush on hand to help separate the lashes after applying the formula.

Promising Amazon review: “I have spent many years and lots of money to find a mascara that doesn’t give me raccoon eyes. Everyone I have ever tried has. I have oily eyes and nothing stays out except for this fabulous product.”

2. The Best Budget Mascara For Oily Skin

With more than 50,000 reviews and counting, Maybelline's Lash Sensational mascara is a super-popular option, and its price point makes it an especially good fit for anyone on a budget. The brush has 10 layers of fanned bristles, which help create voluminous, clump-free lashes that stay put. One reviewer wrote, "This a great everyday mascara that holds up well to my oily skin in humid summer yet comes off completely with soap and warm water. Will always keep a tube on hand."

The product has also been ophthalmologist-tested and deemed safe for contact lens wearers. Reviewers have attested that both the washable and waterproof versions don't smudge. The washable version is available in three shades and the waterproof in two.

Promising Amazon review: “This mascara is the best! I have oily eyelids, and I'm always struggling to find a mascara that won't end up on my eyelids halfway through the day. This is the first mascara I've found that doesn't budge! It doesn't transfer to the top eyelids or under my eyes. And I got the non-waterproof kind. I don't know how they do it but it's amazing!”

3. The Best Waterproof Tubing Mascara

According to Blinc, its water-resistant Original Tubing Mascara won't smudge, smear, or fade, even if you accidentally rub your eyes. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan — plus, it's easy to remove with warm water, making it a great option for sensitive skin or eyes. One potential drawback with tubing mascaras is that they can feel wetter than traditional formulas and can take a little longer to dry. But many shoppers don't seem to mind that, so it could be a matter of personal preference.

If you've never used a tubing mascara, you might be shocked at the sight of the lash-looking tubes falling off of your face when you wash your face — but, rest assured, your actual lashes will be intact. Alternatively, if you're looking for a non-waterproof option, consider this tubing mascara from Trish McEvoy, which offers 24-hour, smudge-free wear.

Promising Amazon review: “I have been using this mascara for years. It is the only mascara I will use. I have oily skin and any other mascara I use, even waterproof, leaves me with raccoon eyes. This one doesn’t [...] I just use warm water and it slips right off.”

4. The Best Primer & Mascara Duo

Despite it being a washable mascara, this mascara-primer duo is formulated to deliver volume and length that will last the entire day. The primer helps create an even base and intensify the mascara pigment, while the mascara brush features specially molded bristles to define and shape each individual lash for a defined, natural-looking appearance. The cruelty-free formula has been dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. It's free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, paraffins, and silicones, but it's also infused with oil-free jojoba esters, which moisturize and condition your lashes.

While Honest Beauty doesn't specify that it's smudge-resistant, reviewers claim that it doesn't smudge or flake and is still easy to remove at the end of the day.

Promising Amazon review: “This is THE BEST mascara I have ever used and I do not say that lightly. I have long eyelashes and always get those horrible streaks at the top of my eyes from mascara after a few hours of wear no matter how expensive the brand [...] This is the ONLY one that doesn’t rub off of my naturally oily skin and that makes my eyelashes look long and separated. Seriously just the best.”