The 4 Best Christmas Movies To Watch That'll Gear You Up For Your Holiday Trip

What's a girl to do with so much free time during the holidays? Well, watch some Christmas movies, of course. When Christmastime rolls around, it seems like there are too many movies, and too little time to watch them all. It's best to get a head-start now so that you can re-watch some good old Christmas classics and discover some new ones as well. There are many different types to watch, including romantic, family, comedy, and even adventure films. These are the best Christmas movies to watch to gear up for that dreamy trip you have planned over the holiday, because the anticipation is all too real.

Some Christmas movies will take you on a journey and provide the ultimate escape for the time being. When you think of Christmas movies, travel stories probably aren't the first thing that come to mind. However, you'd be surprised to discover the number of movies that can give you both the Christmas feels and travel bug. They totally exist, and they're double the fun.

Why not break out the popcorn, bake some gingerbread cookies, slip on your fuzziest socks, call up your bestie, and watch these destination-inspired Christmas movies tonight? You're gearing up for a trip, and it's time to get excited!

1 'A Princess For Christmas' A Princess For Christmas - Trailer on YouTube Gear up, because this Christmas fairytale will make you feel so nostalgic. When a long-lost relative sends an invite to the main character of this movie to visit him in Europe for Christmas, she makes the decision to give it a go. She takes her nephew and niece along with her for this magical journey, and ends up finding love in unexpected places. Talk about a Christmas dream come true!

2 'The Princess Switch' Netflix on YouTube Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be someone else? Well, this Christmas movie takes you on a journey of two separate people who look identical and swap lives with one another for a bit. One's a baker, and the other one is soon to become a princess. It's Christmastime, and let's just say dreams can come true.

3 'A Christmas Prince' TRAILER CITY on YouTube If you find yourself enamored with the lives of royalty, then you just may fall in love with this holiday romantic comedy. The movie features a reporter who finds herself interested in the life of a charming Prince, and her curiosity leads her to find out even more. She ends up getting much closer to the Prince than she ever thought possible. Now, she must decide whether to reveal herself for a chance at true love.