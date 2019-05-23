When it comes to creating natural-looking coverage, CC creams have become a popular alternative to heavier makeup. However, while CC creams are generally a lighter, more efficient choice, it's still extremely important to choose the right product for your needs and skin type; this will help you to avoid irritations and achieve your desired finish. A person who tends to have dry skin would likely do best with a more moisturizing product, while the best CC creams for oily skin would be comprised of more lightweight, oil-free formulas.

CC creams are extremely similar to BB creams in that they are multi-taskers; they can serve as a lightweight foundation, moisturizer, and sunscreen all in one. However, CC creams take things a bit further, offering more coverage and color-correcting abilities — which, as you may have already guessed, is where they got their name from. For that reason, it's especially important to find a CC cream that matches your skin tone; they're more opaque than BB creams, so they don't blend quite as easily if you're off by a few shades. Luckily, most brands are available in a wide selection of colors. (For those that aren't available on the same Amazon page, I've linked out to the alternative shade options underneath the products.)

In addition to their corrective properties, CC creams also offer a lot of great benefits for the skin, such as SPF protection. Be sure to check the SPF amount to ensure that you're getting enough protection for your skin type. Whether you need ample shielding from the sun, balancing hydration, or gentle ingredients, these are the best CC creams for oily skin.

1. The Best CC Cream For Full Coverage It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream, 1.08 oz $35 | Amazon Shop On Amazon It Cosmetics CC Cream's oil-free, matte formula provides some pretty amazing benefits. Packed with hydrating ingredients such as niacin, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, the product helps to nourish while offering a powerful dose of SPF (50, specifically). In addition to its nourishing and protective properties, this CC cream is a full-coverage formula that offers a finished look like no other in its category, leaving reviewers with complexions that look "radiant" and "natural." Available shades: fair, fair light, light, light medium, medium, neutral medium, medium tan, neutral tan, tan, rich, deep

2. The Best For Lightweight Coverage Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream, 1.6 oz $34 | Amazon Shop On Amazon Supergoop’s oil-free color correcting cream not only smooths skin, but it also protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays using 100 percent mineral actives. This nourishing formula is rich in vitamin C, natural acids, and other minerals to keep your skin radiant and healthy. If you're interested is something with a minimal base, this pick offers the lightweight coverage of both a foundation and concealer — all while providing SPF-35 protection. Available shades: Fair to light, light, light to medium, medium