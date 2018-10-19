For folks with dry skin, CC creams are an amazing alternative to foundation because, in addition to concealing discoloration and providing skin with a healthy wash of color, they also harness the power of a moisturizer and primer. But with so many options on the market to choose from, how are you supposed to differentiate the actual best CC creams for dry skin from the rest?
The easiest way to choose the most nourishing CC cream for your dry skin is by looking at the ingredients list. Keep an eye out for peptides, which help reconstruct your skin's lipid layer and therefore prevent it from losing moisture. You also might want a formula with antioxidants, which perform a similar function for the skin. Collagen is always a plus since it helps with plumpness and elasticity; this is also what will make your dry face feel less tight. And of course, hydrating ingredients — like glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture from the air into the skin, or hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water — will be especially beneficial.
Of course, no matter what your skin type is — whether it's bone dry or very oily — it's essential that you're using a product with SPF to protect against sun damage. Luckily, every product on this list contains an SPF of at least 30, which is the recommended amount by the American Academy of Dermatologists.
1A Full-Coverage CC Cream With Serious SPF
If you don't want to sacrifice coverage for hydration, then you'll love It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream. It has some of the best coverage of any CC cream — or traditional foundation, for that matter — on the market. It was developed with plastic surgeons in order to provide clinically-proven hydration, which is especially beneficial for folks with dry skin. Thanks to its full coverage, it blurs skin imperfections but will never crease or crack — no matter how dry your skin usually is. The list of hydrating ingredients, though, is what makes this bottle such a winner. There's collagen, and peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Basically, this is a holy grail CC cream for folks with dry, or really any type, of skin.
Available shades: fair, fair light, light, light medium, medium, neutral medium, medium tan, neutral tan, tan, rich, deep
2A Vegan & All-Natural CC Cream With Skin-Quenching Fruit Extracts
If you're strictly into green beauty, then Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream is a must-try. It's a 12-in-1 product that mainly works to hydrate skin and even out both tone and texture. It provides a solid wash of coverage and will leave your skin looking seriously glowy. Key ingredients include grapeseed, which is rich in resveratrol — an antioxidant that protects your skin against free radicals — as well as vitamin C and fruit stem cells for hydrating and plumping. And unlike most other CC creams, the SPF in Juice Beauty's version is mineral, making it a fantastic option for folks with sensitive complexions.
Available Shades: natural glow, desert glow, warm glow sun-kissed glow, deep glow
3A Tinted Gel Cream For Lighter Coverage
So Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue technically isn't a CC cream, but it works just like one — and delivers a serious dose of moisture to your skin. Instead of a full-coverage foundation, Bare Minerals' option glides on slightly sheer, making it perfect for folks who want just a hint of tint. But what it lacks in coverage it makes up for in hydration. The oil-free formula is actually a gel cream that sinks into your skin instantly for a moisturized, but non-sticky finish. And, since it's water-based (instead of oil-based), it's an especially great choice for oily and/or combination skin. The formula includes hydrating squalene and electrolytes, which help with that much sought-after glow. And, as a bonus, it's free of parabens, fragrance, chemical sunscreen, talc, and gluten, so it's safe to use on sensitive skin, too.
Available shades: opal, birch, vanilla, buttercream, suede, wheat, natural, bamboo, ginger, desert, tan dune, spice, terra, chestnut, sienna
