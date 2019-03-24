Stocking your kitchen with the right tools is key, and honestly, no utensil drawer is complete without the best silicone spatulas. Silicone is a durable material known for its heat resistance and nonstick qualities, so in spatula form, it's ideal for home cooks at all levels.

Silicone spatulas come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them great for all kinds of uses. As you shop around for one, keep in mind that there are a few ways to approach this purchase. If you've got the storage space, you could opt for a set of multiple spatulas to give you the most versatility. Otherwise, you might prefer a multi-use spatula with a unique, dual-sided shape or even a niche option that's made for one specific, albeit handy, purpose. But, as with anything, it really comes down to what you'll feel comfortable using (read: what you'll want to use).

To help guide your search, I've unearthed a few highly rated picks worth considering. Even better? They're all under $20 and just as irresistible as some of the weird but genius kitchen gadgets out here. Keep reading to browse the best silicone spatulas, all of which will complement the best nonstick pans.

1. Best Silicone Spatula Set OXO Good Grips Silicone Spatula Set (3 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon This 4.5-star set from OXO Good Grips comes with three different spatulas: a small green one for tight spaces, a white one for scraping, and a berry-colored spoon one for mixing and scooping. They can handle temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and, like most silicone products, won't get damaged with repeated use. Each grippy spatula is dishwasher safe and comes with a hole in its pressure-absorbing handle for easy hanging/storage. What fans say: "My husband is a chef and always complaining about his spatulas melting ... He was so surprised that these can withstand such high heat. They are easy to clean and fit great in the hand. I highly recommend these to anyone who loves to cook or bake."

2. Best Multi-Use Spatula Chef'n Switchit Narrow Silicone Spatula $13 Amazon See On Amazon Chef'n's sturdy Switchit spatula does it all, from scraping to mixing. This dynamic, dual-sided tool features a sleek silicone body that's narrow enough to squeeze into tight containers — but big enough to do some serious mixing. It's dishwasher safe (on the top rack), plus its bright red color will stand out from the rest of your kitchen tools. What fans say: "SO glad I bought this spatula. I originally got it for use with my new nonstick omelette pan, but I quickly began using it with all my nonstick cookware. It is fabulous for working with eggs — omelettes, scrambled, you name it. It's also fantastic with delicate desserts that you need to loosen from edges of bakeware."