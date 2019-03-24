The 3 Best Silicone Spatulas
Stocking your kitchen with the right tools is key, and honestly, no utensil drawer is complete without the best silicone spatulas. Silicone is a durable material known for its heat resistance and nonstick qualities, so in spatula form, it's ideal for home cooks at all levels.
Silicone spatulas come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them great for all kinds of uses. As you shop around for one, keep in mind that there are a few ways to approach this purchase. If you've got the storage space, you could opt for a set of multiple spatulas to give you the most versatility. Otherwise, you might prefer a multi-use spatula with a unique, dual-sided shape or even a niche option that's made for one specific, albeit handy, purpose. But, as with anything, it really comes down to what you'll feel comfortable using (read: what you'll want to use).
To help guide your search, I've unearthed a few highly rated picks worth considering. Even better? They're all under $20 and just as irresistible as some of the weird but genius kitchen gadgets out here. Keep reading to browse the best silicone spatulas, all of which will complement the best nonstick pans.
1. Best Silicone Spatula Set
OXO Good Grips Silicone Spatula Set (3 Pack)
$12
Amazon
This 4.5-star set from OXO Good Grips comes with three different spatulas: a small green one for tight spaces, a white one for scraping, and a berry-colored spoon one for mixing and scooping. They can handle temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and, like most silicone products, won't get damaged with repeated use. Each grippy spatula is dishwasher safe and comes with a hole in its pressure-absorbing handle for easy hanging/storage.
What fans say: "My husband is a chef and always complaining about his spatulas melting ... He was so surprised that these can withstand such high heat. They are easy to clean and fit great in the hand. I highly recommend these to anyone who loves to cook or bake."
2. Best Multi-Use Spatula
Chef'n Switchit Narrow Silicone Spatula
$13
Amazon
Chef'n's sturdy Switchit spatula does it all, from scraping to mixing. This dynamic, dual-sided tool features a sleek silicone body that's narrow enough to squeeze into tight containers — but big enough to do some serious mixing. It's dishwasher safe (on the top rack), plus its bright red color will stand out from the rest of your kitchen tools.
What fans say: "SO glad I bought this spatula. I originally got it for use with my new nonstick omelette pan, but I quickly began using it with all my nonstick cookware. It is fabulous for working with eggs — omelettes, scrambled, you name it. It's also fantastic with delicate desserts that you need to loosen from edges of bakeware."
3. Best Silicone Turner
di Oro Chef Series Turner Silicone Spatula
$12
Amazon
One feature the previous two spatulas lack? A flat bottom for adequate turning and flipping. This di Oro kitchen turner, on the other hand, has a flexible, 4.5-inch head that can slide under pancakes and omelets with blade-like precision.
Unlike the other all-silicone options on this list, its silicone head is reinforced with stainless steel for maximum durability. Its handle is also stainless steel and features a matte-textured grip — with a hole for hanging! — at the end. Though it's dishwasher safe and capable of withstanding temperatures as high as 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this one is backed by a forever guarantee if you're ever dissatisfied.
What fans say: "This is a terrific spatula for eggs over easy. It won't break the yolks and it slides under the egg easily. It's also great for crepes and pancakes. I find that washing by hand is better than the dishwasher, but it's durable and is fine to use in very high heat."
