While investing in cast iron cookware is a great move for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. But, you'll need to be cautious, because if you use the wrong utensils, you could shorten the lifespan of your cast iron. To get the most use from your pots, pans, and skillets, you'll need the best spatulas for cast iron.

While there's an ongoing debate out there on the appropriate materials to use when cooking with cast iron, the one thing all cast iron fans can agree on is the shape of a good spatula. Most insist that the best spatulas have at least one flat edge to scrape up food and seasoning easily without damaging your cookware. Another must-have is a strong, yet semi-flexible handle that won't snap as you flip and fry, particularly if you go with a wooden option. So, whether you go with metal, wood, or silicone, be sure to look out for that design as you search.

No matter which way you go, investing in high-quality kitchen utensils that work with your cookware and your lifestyle is key. Here's a round-up of some of the best spatulas for cast iron help you narrow down your choices.

1 The Best Stainless Steel Spatula HIC Harold Import Co. 60106 Pancake Turner $16 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel spatula is a must-have essential for anyone working with a cast iron skillet. The handle is made from walnut, which is sturdy enough not to crack over time, no matter how often you use it. The stainless steel working end is almost 3 inches wide and 4 inches long, making this spatula the perfect size for everything from flipping pancakes to sautéing vegetables. It also features three straight edges and no sharp points so you can easily scrape up all the good bits at the bottom of the pan without worrying about scratching up your cookware. What fans say: "This is the best kitchen tool I own. The handle is solid, the blade is riveted in perfectly and there's no shifting. And the steel it's made with is very high quality. I use this for everything: sandwiches, spaghetti, eggs, chicken, this is the go to tool! Scraping the pans, chopping up something I'm cooking, it has done it all without any showing of wear or damage."

2 The Best Wooden Spatula Helen's Asian Kitchen Burnished Bamboo Spatula $6 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer to cook with a gentler material, this natural bamboo spatula is the perfect addition to your utensils. This bamboo spatula offers both strength and flexibility without any sharp edges that could scratch your cast iron. It also features a slightly concave working end to help corral ingredients, and the soft point allows you to easily gather food and seasoning around the edges of the skillet without scratching the surface. What fans say: "Indispensable for use with nonstick cookware, etc. The flat edge provides better scraping action than a rounded tip. This has held up extremely well for me under hard use, including routine cleaning in the dishwasher."